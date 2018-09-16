The 6th AVC Cup for Women (also known as the Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup 2018) will commence today at the Chatchuri Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. Click here for the full schedule of the said tournament. You can also learn about the tournament format by clicking here.

That being said, the Philippine women’s volleyball team will play today against a taller Australian squad. While our squad is staring at a height disadvantage, speeding up the game is the key to victory. Will Team Philippines defeat the Australians? Or will the Volleyroos stamp their dominance over our volleybelles? Know more about this AVC Cup for Women 2018 match-up in our game preview by clicking here.

You can watch this Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup 2018 game via the official livestream below courtesy of Sports5. The game will start on September 16, 2018 at 5 pm (Philippine time) so set your alarm to not miss any of the action. This livestream is only available for viewers in the Philippines due to limitations of broadcasting rights, as per negotiations with the Asian Volleyball Confederation. Those who are in Thailand can watch the game via SMM TV.