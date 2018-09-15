The Philippine women’s volleyball team will start their Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup 2018 (also known as 6th AVC Cup for Women) campaign against Australia on September 16, 2018 at 5 pm (UTC+8). Here are the most important questions leading to this match-up.

What is Australia’s playing style?

They use their height to their advantage but they do not play fast like Thailand or Japan. Much like European volleyball teams, they outclass opponents with powerful spikes from the wings. Meanwhile, their defensive formation makes them vulnerable to short serves or spikes to the corners. Set high balls against them and they will make you pay with blocks.

Who are the players to watch for Australia?

Australia will heavily rely on middle blocker Beth Carey and opposite spiker Rachel Rourke. Filipino volleyball fans would remember that Carey once played for the Cignal HD Spikers during the 2017 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Rourke was once hailed as the best player ever to come from Australia. Currently playing professionally in China, Rourke will look to pound the ball above or through our blockers.

Other players that setter Kelly Lean can feed the ball to are wing spiker Rebecca Reeve, opposite spiker Jennifer Aliss Sadler, and middle blocker Jennifer Tait. Offense must be the priority for the team of coach Shannon Winzer for they only called up one libero to the line-up: the Italian-born Alice de Innocentis.

What should be Team Philippines’ game plan on offense?

The Philippine volleyball players must keep the Volleyroos on their toes by playing at a quick pace. Setters must deliver the ball lower so that the spikers and middle blockers can attack it swiftly. When executed snappily, sliding spikes can confuse their net defenders. Slow sets will only be met by a wall of blockers. Aside from playing at a faster tempo, Jia Morado and Jasmine Nabor must deliver the ball to a variety of attackers to keep the Australians guessing.

In terms of service, our players must target the gap between the front and back line because the Australian’s height makes digging for sharp diving balls a struggle. Therefore, service specialists like Gretchel Soltones can score a number of points with her jump serve or make it a challenge in receiving the first ball.

What’s our weakness against Australia?

Without sisters Jaja Santiago and Dindin Santiago-Manabat, our team lacks height in stopping the Australian spikers. It could be a long day for our squad if they allow their opponents to exploit this disadvantage. On paper, the middle blocker rotation of Aby Marano, Mika Reyes, Maika Ortiz, and Risa Sato will not frighten the Australians. It won’t be a surprise if the Volleyroos dominate in scoring blocks and spikes.

Who should be in our starting rotation?

Taking into consideration the tendencies of the Australians, this is the ideal first six for the Philippine volleyball team:

Open hitters: Alyssa Valdez and Gretchel Soltones – It would be impossible to leave Valdez, the team’s best offensive option on the bench. Meanwhile, Soltones is a service specialist that can also serve as a defensive gem with her terrific reception skills.

Middle blockers: Aby Marano and Maika Ortiz – Marano’s quickness will keep the Australian net minders uneasy. On the other hand, Ortiz is another scoring option who can easily adjust to where the opponent’s point of attack is. Likewise, she is one of our taller middle blockers and any inch you can match the Australians for will be necessary.

Opposite spiker: Mylene Paat – She was a revelation during the Asian Games and it would be good to have an able attacker on both wings. Paat also completes the first six’ triangle of attack with Valdez and Soltones.

Setter: Jia Morado – Morado is the logical option at setter due to experience and her ability to perform quick sets that can fool the Australian defense.

Libero: Melissa Gohing – Given that the Australians will exploit their height advantage, Gohing is the better option at libero due to her superior digging skills than Denden Lazaro who in her own right is the better receiver between them.

Who will win the match?

The Asian Games experience is a big boost of confidence for the Philippine women’s volleyball team. However, the glaring height disadvantage means that Australia will not be an easy out. Despite that, I see Team Philippines winning in five sets. The Philippine volleybelles will take sets two, three, and five while Australia will win sets one and four.