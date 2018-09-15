After a breakthrough performance in the 2018 Asian Games, the Philippine women’s volleyball team will once again fight for honor at the 6th AVC Cup for Women. Also known as the Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup, the tournament will be held from September 16-23, 2018 at the 5,000-seater Korat Chartchai Hall at Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Ten teams will participate in this tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation and this serves as a perfect tune-up tournament for some of the squads that will eventually participate in the FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship in Japan later this month.

AVC Cup for Women 2018 tournament format

The ten participating teams were drawn into three pools based on their performance during the 2017 Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship. The three top teams are grouped in Pool A while the next three are in Pool B. The remaining four teams are assigned to Pool C. Here’s how the draw for the 2018 AVC Cup for Women went:

Pool A – Japan, Thailand, South Korea

Pool B – China, Vietnam, Chinese Taipei

Pool C – Kazakhstan, Philippines, Iran, Australia

Each team will face the other squads in the pools once and their rankings for the quarterfinals will be determined as follows:

1. Number of matches won

2. Match points – total number of points scored in all matches

3. Sets ratio – number of sets won divided by number of sets lost then multiplied by 100

4. Points ratio – points scored divided by points given then multiplied by 100

5. Match result between the tied teams

The teams in Pools A and B are automatically qualified to the quarterfinals but pool play will determine their rankings. Pool A squads will get the first to third seeds while Pool B is guaranteed with the fourth to sixth spots. Meanwhile, those six teams will be joined by the top two teams in Pool C and the bottom two teams will play in the classification round.

The top eight teams will move into the quarterfinals. The top ranked team will face the eighth-ranked team while the 2nd best will battle with the 6th. The third will compete with the 5th and the fourth will match up with the 7th. The winners between the R1-R8 and the R4-R7 matches will be paired in the semifinals. Same goes for the victors of the R2-R6 and R3-R5 matches. Semifinal winners will proceed to the gold medal match while the losers will fight for the bronze. All of the games mentioned are in knockout format.

On the other hand, teams that have been eliminated earlier will play in the classification round. The 10th place team will compete with the loser of the R3-R5 quarterfinal match while the 9th placer will face the loser of the R2-R6 match. Winners from those games will move on to the 5th-8th classification round while the losers are ranked 10th and 9th respectively. The bottom two teams will be relegated to the AVC Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup while their sports will be taken by the top two teams in the latest edition of that tournament.

For the other pairing in the 5th-8th classification phase, the loser of the R4-R7 match will encounter the loser in the R1-R8 game. The winners of both matches will then compete for fifth place while the losers will play for seventh.

Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup 2018 – how to watch

Matches of the Philippine team will be televised on ESPN 5 and Aksyon TV. Games will also be livestreamed at the Sports5 page on YouTube. For Thailand, matches will be shown on SMM TV. We will update this list as we get word about more official broadcasters.

Click here to know the players that will don the Philippines’ colors for this tournament.

Click here for the full schedule of the Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup 2018 (also known as 6th AVC Cup for Women).