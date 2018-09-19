Alyssa Valdez is AVC Cup for Women 2018 Leading Scorer in Pool Play

The Philippines’ Alyssa Valdez emerged as the tournament’s top scorer after 12 total games during the pool stage of the AVC Cup for Women 2018.

The pride of Batangas tallied 65 total attack points in three games played which is three more than Iran team captain Maedeh Borhani (62). Third on the list is Mahsa Kadkhoda with 57 which includes the 30-point output she had against Team Philippines. Rounding up the top four is Kazakhstan’s Anastassiya Rostovchshikova with 56.

Valdez opened her Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup campaign with a 25-point outing against Australia which they lost in five sets despite winning the first two. She backed that performance by netting 24 in another five-set loss, this time to Iran. The former Ateneo de Manila Lady Eagle only had 16 against Kazakhstan but the won the game in four sets. Meanwhile, Borhani exploded with 29 points against the Kazakhs and collected 18 against the Philippines. The first Iranian to play professionally overseas completed her pool play with 15 against the Volleyroos.

While Valdez topped the tournament in scoring, her 21.66 points per game average only comes in second due to a technicality because Australia’s Rachel Rourke had 44 points but only played in two games, giving her a per-game average of 22. Rourke dominated in the game against our volleybelles with 33 but sat out the game against Kazakhstan. She then scored 11 in a straight-sets loss to Iran. Despite the setback, they will move on to the quarterfinals to face Thailand.

Likewise, teams in Pools A and B only played two games each against tougher opposition which makes high scoring outputs challenging to achieve. Only four players from the two pools have registered 20 or more points in a single game: South Korea’s Ha Hyejin (28 vs Japan), China’s Liu Yanhan (22 vs Chinese Taipei), Vietnam’s Tran Thi Thanh Thuy (26 vs Chinese Taipei), and Chinese Taipei’s Huang Ching-Hsuan (24 vs Vietnam).

Coming in at second in scoring for the Philippine women’s volleyball team is opposite spiker Mylene Paat with 43 total attack points. She had 17, 10, and 16 against the Aussies, the Iranians and the Kazakhs, respectively. While her 14.33 points-per-game average is nowhere near Valdez’, she has been the more efficient scorer. Valdez scored 65 out of 274 total attack attempts for a 23.8% success rate. Meanwhile, Paat had 43 out of 172 total attempts for a 25% conversion.

Here is the distribution of attack points for the Philippine women’s volleyball team. The numbers in parenthesis are the per-game average through three games:

1. Alyssa Valdez – 65 (21.66)

2. Mylene Paat – 43 (14.33)

3. Aby Marano – 25 (8.33)

4. Cha Cruz – Behag – 23 (7.66)

5. Mika Reyes – 9 (3.0)

6. Maika Ortiz – 6 (2.0)

6. Gretchel Soltones – 6 (2.0)

7. Aiza Maizo-Pontillas – 5 (1.66)

8. Jia Morado – 4 (1.33)

9. Jasmine Nabor – 2 (0.66)

9. Risa Sato – 2 (0.66)

Other than liberos Denden Lazaro and Melissa Gohing, Jema Galanza has not registered a single attack point. The Philippine women’s volleyball team will have two days of rest before playing in the classification phase against the loser of the South Korea-Chinese Taipei quarterfinal match.