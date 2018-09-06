After a fantastic 2018 Asian Games, the Philippine women’s volleyball team will compete once again with the best squads in the region at the Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup 2018. Slated from the 16th to the 23rd of September, powerhouse teams such as South Korea, China, Japan, and Thailand will use this as warm-up for the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship that will start six days after this tournament hails a champion.

Meanwhile, Team Philippines looks to apply the lessons they have learned from their Asian Games stint as they put on a good showing in this week-long tournament. Other nations participating in this competition organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation are Kazakhstan, Chinese Taipei, Australia, Iran, and Vietnam.

The Philippine squad will look to exact revenge against Kazakhs which defeated them in a five-set classic. Aside from them, our volleybelles must contend with Iran and Australia first if they are to move to the quarterfinals. The four nations mentioned are grouped together in Pool C wherein the bottom two finishers will be relegated to the Asian Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, Japan, Thailand, and South Korea are part of Pool A while China, Vietnam, and Chinese Taipei are in Pool B. All six teams are guaranteed of a quarterfinal berth but their performance in this Asian volleyball tournament will determine their seeding.

Here is the full schedule for the sixth edition of the AVC Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup that will be held at Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. We will update the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals match-ups once they have been determined.

2018 Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup Preliminary Round Match Schedule

All times listed are UTC+8 (Philippines time):

September 16 2018

12:00 – Kazakhstan vs. Iran

14:30 – China vs. Vietnam

17:00 – Australia vs. Philippines (ESPN5)

19:30 – Japan vs. South Korea

September 17 2018

12:00 – Chinese Taipei vs. China

14:30 – Australia vs. Kazakhstan

17:00 – Philippines vs. Iran (ESPN5 or AKSYON)

19:30 – Thailand vs. Japan

September 18 2018

12:00 – Iran vs. Australia

14:30 – Vietnam vs. Chinese Taipei

17:00 – Kazakhstan vs. Philippines (ESPN5)

19:30 – Korea vs. Thailand

2018 Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup Classification Playoffs Match Schedule

September 21 2018 – 5th to 10th classification quarterfinals

10:00 – TBC vs. TBC (10th place against loser of 3rd vs. 5th quarterfinal match)

12:00 – TBC vs. TBC (9th place against loser of 2nd vs. 6th quarterfinal match)

14:30 – TBC vs. TBC (loser of 4th vs. 7th against loser of 1st vs. 8th)

September 22 2018

14:30 – TBC vs. TBC (Ninth place game)

17:00 – TBC vs. TBC (5th to 8th place semifinals)

19:30 – TBC vs. TBC (5th to 8th place semifinals)

September 22 2018

12:00 – TBC vs. TBC (Seventh place game)

14:30 – TBC vs. TBC (Fifth place game)

2018 Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup Finals Match Schedule

All times listed are UTC+8 (Philippines time):

September 19 2018 – Quarter Finals

12:00 – TBC (1st) vs. TBC (8th)

14:30 – TBC (2nd) vs. TBC (6th)

17:00 – TBC (3rd) vs. TBC (5th)

19:30 – TBC (4th) vs. TBC (7th)

September 21 2018 – Semi Finals

17:00 – TBC vs. TBC

19:30 – TBC vs. TBC

September 23 2018 – Final

17:00 – TBC vs. TBC (Bronze Medal match)

19:30 – TBC vs. TBC (Gold Medal match)

How to watch the Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup 2018

Fans in the Philippines will be pleased to know that they can watch every game their team plays in the AVC Women’s Volleyball Cup with coverage on ESPN5 / AKSYON. We have updated the schedule above to include what channel each Team Philippines game is on.