Thais see bright future for NT

As expected, Thailand ran over the Philippines, 25-21, 25-14, 25-20, in the quarterfinals of the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship Tuesday at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan City.

But what happened on the court was not the major story.

Thailand, a world-class team, was greatly impressed with the performance of the Filipino spikers, believing that they have what it takes to take the 29th Southeast Asian Games by storm.

Thai coach Danai Sriwatcharamethakul even went to the extent of declaring that the Philippines would give 12-time SEA Games gold medalist Thailand a serious run for its money in the gold medal match of the biennial meet which kicks off this Saturday at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

“I think they can get into the finals and challenge Thailand.” “Yes, they really improved defensively. But because of lack of experience, we were able to win today.”

Rivalry

Thailand and the Philippines are the old rivals in the regional stage.

It was the Filipinos who snapped the Thais dominance in the biennial meet after pulling off a shocking victory in the gold-medal match of the 1993 Southeast Asian Games in Singapore.

With that, the Thais went back to the drawing board and plotted a surefire way to regain the crown.

In a narrative by no less than Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) secretary-general Shanrit Wongprasert, the loss was such a big deal to the Thais that the officials of the Thailand Volleyball Association went to the various provinces to look for the brightest young players who will represent the country in the future.

The massive recruitment program yielded the likes of Pleumjit Thinkaow, Wilavan Apinyapong, Nootsara Tomkom and other stars who are now carrying the torch for the Thais.

While the Thais were enjoying the success, the Filipinos slid to silver medal in 1995 and 1997 before sinking to bronze medal in 2001, 2003 and 2005.

Then, the Philippines missed the next four editions of the Games.

It surfaced again in Singapore in 2015, but managed to settle for only fifth place as Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the rest of the field blossomed into powerhouse squads.

The Filipinos tried to revive their volleyball program, but the volleyball landscape had already changed drastically. The popularity of the players couldn’t be converted into victories in the international arena.

Improvement

In a desperate bid to catch up, AVC executive council member and Philippine Superliga (PSL) president Ramon Suzara arranged a 17-day training in Japan to help the Nationals prepare for tow major international tourneys – the Asian Seniors and the SEA Games.

The gamble paid off as the Filipinos improved, propelling them to a giant victory over SEA Games rival Vietnam in four sets, sparking speculations that the bronze medal is within reach.

Even Thai skipper Thinkaow believes that the Filipino players have improved.

“The Philippine team is better than before. Its receive and defense were very good.” “I think they can give a good fight against every team heading into the SEA Games.”

Pleumjit said while the SEA Games is an entirely different battle, she can see that the Filipinos would be ready to mix it up against Indonesia, Vietnam and even Thailand.

At this point, nothing is impossible.

And it won’t be a surprise if the golden rivalry between the Filipinos and the Thais will be revived.