Thailand expels Philippines, completes semis cast

Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 12-time champion Thailand proved to be too strong for the Philippine women’s volleyball team when it knocked out the home team 25-21, 25-14, 25-20 in quarterfinals of the 19th AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship Tuesday night at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan City, Laguna.

The Thais took the Nationals seriously.

Head coach Danai Sriwatcharamethakul deployed a rock-solid starting unit in team captain Pleumjit Thinkaow, and key players Wilavan Apinyapong, Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Chatchu-on Moksri, Hattaya Bamrungsuk, Piyanut Pannoy, and top playmaker Nootsara Tomkom to seal the final ticket to the semifinals.

As expected, Moksri and Kongyot displayed a monster performance for the Thai, finishing with 17 points apiece. Veteran Apinyapong added 13 markers on top of 13 digs and seven receptions.

Jovelyn Gonzaga, on the other hand, was the lone bright spot for the Philippines with 11 points.

With the win, Thailand will face unbeaten South Korea in the semifinals while the Nationals will take on Chinese Taipei in the classification round for 5th to 8th spot.