NT walks away with pride

The Philippines didn’t just roll over and die.

Down two sets to none, the Philippine women’s volleyball team pulled off a gallant stand before fading in the end 25-20, 25-16, 21-25, 21-25, 15-3, allowing Kazakhstan to finish at seventh place in the 19th AVC Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship Thursday at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan City, Laguna.

Jaja Santiago churned out 18 points while Alyssa Valdez and Jovelyn Gonzaga finished with 11 and 10 markers, respectively as the Nationals landed at eighth spot, surpassing the country’s 12th place finish in the 2015 Asian meet at Tianjin, China.

But the final ranking hardly matters for head coach Francis Vicente.

He, however, acknowledged the great performance of his wards that gained respect from the giants of Asia.

“As I always say, I’m very proud of them.” “Hindi sila natakot, lagi silang lumalaban, kahit three sets, four sets.”

Not an overnight process

Vicente reiterated that winning is not an overnight process.

He said the national squad must remain intact and be wholly prepared heading into bigger battles ahead.

“We need to build the team longer.” “We cannot expect the team to win right away with just a short period of preparation.” “Saka kailangan ‘wag tayong palit nang palit ng player, dapat intact.”

Despite these early setbacks, Vicente said he sees a bright future with the Nationals.

He stressed that a long-term program is a key to regain the lost pride and glory of the country in the international stage.

“Yes, start na ‘yan (ng pag-angat ng Philippine volleyball).” “Kailangan lang talaga ‘yung consistency sa pagbuild ng team. ‘Wag bigla bigla nagpapalit, dahan-dahan. Kailangan meron kang kailangan parang Team B, dito hinuhubog mo for two years para may pamalit ka sa outgoing players.”

Even after closing its campaign on a losing note, the Philippines is still qualified in the AVC Asian Cup next year.

“As I’ve said kung tayo pumwesto, or tayo nanalo ulit (sa classification), bonus na ’yun pag pumunta tayo ng seventh, sixth or fifth.” “Ang importante pumasok tayo sa Top 8 para mag qualify for next year sa AVC Cup. ‘Yun ang pinakaimportante because it gives us more exposure sa international arena.”

Still, the battle is not yet over.

It’s just about to start after the Nationals walked away with oozing pride in their first step back to international volleyball prominence.