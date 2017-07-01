No mystery behind NT roster

The formation of the national women’s volleyball team again took a surprising turn.

In a press conference Friday, the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) stressed that the four additions to the 14-woman national squad will be revealed right after the team arrives from its 17-day training camp in Japan on Aug. 2.

This is contrary to the federation’s previous statement that it will tap four new players before the Japanese trip to give them time to work and jell with the team as it prepares for the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

So with this latest twist, fans are in the dark and asking why there’s still a need to add four new players despite the fact that they won’t be joining the squad to the training camp in Japan.

Some say it’s a very illogical move while others claim that it will just destroy whatever chemistry the team will establish in its Japan training. But a highly placed LVPI source bared the wisdom behind the move. And it appears that there’s nothing mysterious at all.

‘Simple protocol’

The source said adding four more players is just a “simple protocol” being observed by all countries competing in the Asian Seniors. He explained that the official O2 Form of the Asian Seniors has 14 roster spots with four reserves.

Right now, the national squad has only 14 players on its roster led by team captain Mika Reyes as well as veterans Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Jovelyn Gonzaga. Also in the squad are Dawn Macandili, Kim Dy, Kim Fajardo, Aby Marano, Frances Molina, Jaja Santiago, Denden Lazaro, Gen Casugod, Alyssa Valdez, Rhea Dimaculangan and Maika Ortiz.

It means that the squad still requires four more names to comply with the Asian Volleyball Confederation of competing with a 14-woman lineup together with four reserves.

In the SEA Games, meanwhile, only 12 roster spots are available with two reserves. Macandili and Dy will be placed as reserves based on the lineup earlier submitted by the LVPI to the Philippine Sports Commission-Philippine Olympic Committee SEA Games task force.

“That explains why we need four more names when the team arrives from Japan on Aug. 2. The AVC requires competing countries to field 14 players and four reserves in the O2 Form. So far, all we have is 14 players. So it’s just a simple protocol that we have to comply.”

The source said the reserves would be two open spikers, a middle blocker and a setter, which is contrary to the earlier plan of acquiring three open spikers and a veteran setter.

“The federation realized that the team should be ready just in case something happens while training in Japan. The Japanese training will be grueling. If a player gets injured there, at least we surely have somebody here ready to step in regardless of the position.”