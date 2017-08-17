Japan wins fourth AVC crown

Japan made sure that dethroning China was all worth it when it ran away with the 19th Asian Senior Women’s Championship crown Thursday at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, Laguna.

The Japanese denied the Thais for the second time around.

Led by Risa Shinnabe and Mami Uchiseto, Japan rose from the grave and flawlessly executed lightning-quick plays and smooth defensive pattern to complete a come-from-behind win against Thailand 26-28, 20-25, 25-16, 25-16, 7-15.

Shinnabe, who emerged as the Most Valuable Player of the league, led the balanced scoring for the Japanese, finishing with 19 points while Mami Uchiseto nailed 18 markers including a power hit that sealed the match.

Team captain Nana Iwasaka and Koyomi Tominaga tallied 13 and 11 points, respectively to claim Japan’s fourth crown in the prestigious tourney.

The last time it reigned was in 2007 at the home soil of its foe in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The Japanese first bagged the gold in 1975 in Melbourne, Australia.