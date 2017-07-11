Gov’t throws support to Asian Seniors

The national government is leaving no stone unturned in making sure that the country’s hosting of the 19th AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship set from Aug. 9 to 17 in Binan City and Muntinlupa City will be a massive success.

Malacanang, through lawyer Concepcion Ferrolino-Edad, recently tasked all government agencies, including government owned and controlled corporations and local government units, to provide support to the country’s hosting of the prestigious tournament that also stakes valuable ranking points in the FIVB.

With the pronouncement, all government agencies will be mobilized, especially vital offices like the Philippine Sports Commission, Bureau of Immigration, Bureau of Customs, Philippine National Police, Metro Manila Development Authority and Department of Tourism, to make sure that the country’s hosting will be trouble-free.

This is the second time that the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte showed its concern to Philippine volleyball.

Last year, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea declared the month of October as “Volleyball Month” that paved the way for the successful hosting of the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship.

Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. acting president Peter Cayco lauded this pronouncement by Malacanang, saying that government support is a major boost to the country’s hosting of the biggest, most prestigious volleyball tournament in Asia.

“We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the national government for showing us that they’re behind us in growing the sport by giving us this kind of support. Rest assured that we will do our best to come up with a very good hosting and make the country proud both inside and outside the playing court. We will roll out the red carpet for all delegates and make sure to give them a wonderful experience.”

Support for volleyball

Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) executive council member Ramon “Tats” Suzara echoed Cayco’s statement, adding that the job of the organizers became a lot easier knowing that the national government is fully behind them.

Suzara is also the president of Philippine Superliga (PSL) wherein 13 of the 14 members of the national women’s volleyball team are currently seeing action.

“This government support is a major development, not only for this event, but for Philippine volleyball in general.”

Bannered by Olympic Most Valuable Player Zhu Ting, China leads a strong cast of competitors together with heavyweights Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

The Philippines scored a very favorable draw as it landed in Pool A together with Kazakhstan and Hong Kong. Pool B has China, Japan and Australia while Pool C has South Korea, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. The Thais lead Pool D together with Chinese Taipei, Iran and Maldives.

The Nationals will fly to Japan on July 17 for a 17-day training camp before competing in the Asian Seniors and the 29th Southeast Asian Games.