Eye-opener for National Team

Rebisco-PSL Manila made its way out of the Boris Alexandrov Sports Palace in Ust-Kamenogorsk in Kazakhstan in high spirit despite a sorry four-set loss to Vietin Bank of Vietnam in its second match in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship Friday.

A prominent volleyball official said they were somehow pleased with the progress of the PSL stars following a bitter 21-25, 25-17, 20-25, 14-25 setback to the Vietnamese.

The source said the loss was quite expected as head coach Francis Vicente used a very short rotation in quest of defensive patterns and combinations that he would used in two major international tournaments ahead: The AVC Asian Senior Women’s Club Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

At the same time, coming up with a gallant performance against Vietnam is very crucial.

The Vietnamese are tipped to block the Filipinos’ way in the biennial meet and unleashing an impressive performance would greatly boost their confidence, fueling their drive against powerhouse teams like Thailand and Indonesia.

Like the Philippines, Vietnam also didn’t field an import, but paraded some members of its national team to use this tourney as exposure for the SEA Games.

The only problem, however, is that the Filipinos came from various clubs and showed up as a complete unit on the eve of their flight to the former Soviet country.

“Our team played well, but Vietnam was more fluid and cohesive because they are already familiar with each other. At least we’re progressing. We can’t win it all overnight. There should be some birth pains. The goal here is not to win the tournament, but to gain the exposure for the SEA Games. It’s still a long way to go. We just have to be patient.”

Rebisco-PSL Manila will clash with Tianjin Bohai Bank of China in the third day of preliminaries on Saturday.

Room for improvement

Vicente refused to issue any statement, but a team insider said the loss to Vietnam served as eye-opener for Rebisco-PSL Manila – or the nucleus of the national women’s volleyball team.

In the second set, for instance, Rebisco-PSL Manila committed only two errors before things went downhill in the third and fourth sets.

The PSL stars finished the match with 16 errors compared to the Vietnamese’s 26, but greatly surrendered in the attack department (44-66) as well as blocks category (6-9).

The source said Vicente is glad that issues about maturity and lack of experience are cropping up this early, giving them enough time to correct it with still three months left before the Asian tourney and the SEA Games in August.

“There are still a lot of areas to work on. But the good thing is that we see those issues one by one here and we get the chance to do something about it before the SEA Games.”

The source said assistant coaches Brian Esquibel, Ronald Dulay and even strength and conditioning coach Manny Calipes were tasked by Vicente to take note and work on the areas that need improvement as the tourney goes along.

Once they arrive back in the Philippines, the team would train regularly while fulfilling their duties with their respective club teams in the Philippine Superliga.

They are also set to go to Japan on July 18 to 31 to undergo the final leg of their training.

“All the issues that are cropping up here will be addressed one by one in the next few days. We just have to be patient. Rest assured that everybody is doing their job in preparing the team for the Asian tourney and the SEA Games.”