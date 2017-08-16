Chinese Taipei silences NT anew

Chinese Taipei booked an easy win over the Philippines 25-19, 25-20, 25-19 in the classification round for fifth to eighth place of the 19th AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship Wednesday at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan City, Laguna.

The home team could hardly recover.

Fresh from a heart-crushing loss against Southeast Asia giant in Thailand, the Nationals had an erroneous start when they allowed their foes to pull away early in the first set, 13-5. Alyssa Valdez ended the dry spell and cut the lead to five as soon as she found her groove.

Jovelyn Gonzaga, Ces Molina, and Jaja Santiago joined Valdez in the scoring parade as they rallied to give Chinese Taipei a tough time to close out the opening set before Chen Wan-Ting delivered the finishing touches with a booming service ace.

The Nationals, however, didn’t go down without putting a fight.

Led by veteran playmaker Rhea Dimaculangan, the host traded blows with Chinese Taipei in the second set. But it couldn’t handle the opponent’s relentless attacks and missiles from the service line.

The Nationals went off a hot start and grabbed a 10-4 lead in the deciding set but it quickly evaporated when Chinese Taipei regained the control of the match, 18-16 and never looked back.

With the win, Chinese Taipei will face Vietnam on Thursday in the battle for fifth place. While the home team sets up a rematch with Kazakhstan for the seventh spot.