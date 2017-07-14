Brutal training awaits NT in Japan

Legendary Zenaida Chavez raised a stern warning for members of the national team who are leaving for a 17-day training in Japan: Prepare your bodies.

Chavez, the star player of the national women’s team when it won the title in the Singapore Southeast Asian Games in 1993, recalled that their training in Japan wasn’t a picnic.

It was very grueling.

She said she passed out thrice during training and had to be given ammonia just to regain consciousness.

Setter Leonora Escollante was also given a dress-down and was hit by a Japanese trainer for failing to follow instructions.

Chavez, the Most Valuable Player of the SEA Games, would experience the dreaded Japanese training again as she flies with the team to Okayama and Osaka this Monday.

This time, not as a player, but as part of the coaching staff of head coach Francis Vicente.

“Grabe yung training sa Japan namin nung araw. Nahimatay ako ng tatlong beses sa sobrang pagod. Pinaamoy lang ako ng ammonia, nung nagkamalay ako, ensayo ulit.May instruction din sa setter namin na si Len Escollante na sa akin ibigay lahat ng bola. Pero nung hindi nya ibinigay sa akin, ayun, binatukan sya nung Japanese trainer kasi hindi sumusunod sa instruction.”

Led by skipper Mika Reyes and equally popular Alyssa Valdez, Aby Marano, Denden Lazaro, Kim Fajardo, Dawn Macandili and Jovelyn Gonzaga, having a brutal training is quite unthinkable for this breed of popular stars.

Chavez said their discipline would surely be tested.

“Training namin dun dati is 8-12 and 1-6 pm. So isang oras lang ang pahinga. Ganun katindi ang disiplina dun. Pati sa pagkain didisiplinahin ka din.”

But still, the stars of today would definitely survive it.

“Sa tingin ko kaya naman. Kapag nadyan na, kakayanin na nila yan. Basta para sa bayan sigurado akong kakayanin nila.”