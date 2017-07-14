Brutal training awaits NT in Japan

Legendary Zenaida Chavez raised a stern warning for members of the national team who are leaving for a 17-day training in Japan: Prepare your bodies.
Chavez, the star player of the national women’s team when it won the title in the Singapore Southeast Asian Games in 1993, recalled that their training in Japan wasn’t a picnic.
It was very grueling.
She said she passed out thrice during training and had to be given ammonia just to regain consciousness.
Setter Leonora Escollante was also given a dress-down and was hit by a Japanese trainer for failing to follow instructions.
Chavez, the Most Valuable Player of the SEA Games, would experience the dreaded Japanese training again as she flies with the team to Okayama and Osaka this Monday.
This time, not as a player, but as part of the coaching staff of head coach Francis Vicente.
Led by skipper Mika Reyes and equally popular Alyssa Valdez, Aby Marano, Denden Lazaro, Kim Fajardo, Dawn Macandili and Jovelyn Gonzaga, having a brutal training is quite unthinkable for this breed of popular stars.
Chavez said their discipline would surely be tested.
But still, the stars of today would definitely survive it.