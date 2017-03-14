Will Alyssa be team captain?

If and when she makes the final cut, Alyssa Valdez looms as the top choice to serve as team captain of the national team that will see action in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Club Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

In the list released by Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) to the media, the country’s flag-bearer in the previous SEA Games in Singapore is one of the four choices to lead the team in two major international tournaments this August.

Also being considered are FIVB Women’s Club World Championship veterans Rachel Anne Daquis and Kim Fajardo as well as grizzled international campaigner Aiza Maizo-Pontillas.

But Valdez quickly brushed off the possibility, saying that it’s still a long way to go and being part of the pool is already an honor, especially since he will be reunited with head coach Francis Vicente, the mentor who patiently taught her way back in high school.

"I'm blessed to be part of the pool, but it doesn't stop there. I hope to contribute to the team." "Being the team captain isn't important as long as we all help each other in representing the country."

Daquis, who is arguably the face of the country in international tournaments, is also a perfect choice as she is overflowing with experience as well as Maizo-Pontillas, who represented the country in the beach volleyball competition of the 2011 SEA Games in Palembang, Indonesia.

Same goes for Fajardo, who already saw action in the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship.

Vicente, however, stressed that it’s still a long way to go.