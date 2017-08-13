Who’s the fairest of them all?

Sunday, 13 Aug 2017
Nads Ong - @nadineisreal

The 19th AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship formally enters its home stretch with Kazakhstan, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Philippines, China, Vietnam, and Chinese Taipei making it to the playoffs for the quarterfinal round.

But before plunging into the action-packed playoffs, let us take a quick look at the stunning faces from the Top 8 teams:

8. Pham Thi Kim HueVietnam

7. Li-Yun Chang — Chinese Taipei

Photo courtesy of Day Jones, Volleyball PH

6. Risa ShinnabeJapan

Photo courtesy of Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

5. Mika ReyesPhilippines

Photo courtesy of Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

4. Ye Jin — China

Photo courtesy of Asian Volleyball Confederation

3. Piyanut PannoyThailand

Photo courtesy of Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

2. Diana Kempa — Kazakhstan

Photo courtesy of Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

1.  Kim Yeon-koungSouth Korea

Photo courtesy of Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

So there.

However, the Asian Seniors is no beauty pageant so looks would hardly matter.

Only the best and most competitive team will bring home the crown.

