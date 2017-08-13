Who’s the fairest of them all?

The 19th AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship formally enters its home stretch with Kazakhstan, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Philippines, China, Vietnam, and Chinese Taipei making it to the playoffs for the quarterfinal round.
But before plunging into the action-packed playoffs, let us take a quick look at the stunning faces from the Top 8 teams:
8. Pham Thi Kim Hue — Vietnam
7. Li-Yun Chang — Chinese Taipei
6. Risa Shinnabe — Japan
5. Mika Reyes — Philippines
4. Ye Jin — China
3. Piyanut Pannoy — Thailand
2. Diana Kempa — Kazakhstan
1. Kim Yeon-koung — South Korea
So there.
However, the Asian Seniors is no beauty pageant so looks would hardly matter.
Only the best and most competitive team will bring home the crown.