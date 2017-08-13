Who’s the fairest of them all?

The 19th AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship formally enters its home stretch with Kazakhstan, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Philippines, China, Vietnam, and Chinese Taipei making it to the playoffs for the quarterfinal round.

But before plunging into the action-packed playoffs, let us take a quick look at the stunning faces from the Top 8 teams:

7. Li-Yun Chang — Chinese Taipei

4. Ye Jin — China

2. Diana Kempa — Kazakhstan

So there.

However, the Asian Seniors is no beauty pageant so looks would hardly matter.

Only the best and most competitive team will bring home the crown.