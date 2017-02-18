Vicente-Valdez reunion in the works

The country’s most explosive coach-player tandem in the high school ranks – Francis Vicente and Alyssa Valdez – is moving closer to be back in each other’s arms.

Vicente formally confirmed that his prized protege in Valdez will be joining the national women’s team tryouts on February 25 in Davao City.

The seasoned tactician said Valdez reached out to him through social media, telling him that she will fly to the country to try her luck in the team that will compete in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Manila and the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Vicente said her personal message is all that he’s been waiting for.

“Siya ang kumontak sakin. Yun lang naman ang hinihintay ko eh.”

He, however, said there will be no special treatment and the former Ateneo superstar also has to undergo physical, physiological and psychological examinations, similar to other aspirants like Rachel Anne Daquis, Jaja Santiago, Dindin Manabat and Kim Fajardo.

“Tingnan natin kung anong mangyayari. Same pa rin naman ang process. Kung ano ginawa ng ibang aplikante, ganun din gagawin ni Alyssa.”

Aside from Valdez, Vicente is also expecting other stars to show up in the second and third legs of the selection process in Cebu and Davao, respectively.

“Yung hindi umabot dito pupunta sila ng Davao. Tapos pwede rin silang pumunta ng Cebu.”

Fairness

Valdez, a three-time UAAP Most Valuable Player, is rhe biggest gem on Vicente’s crown.

She showed up as a raw elementary graduate from San Juan, Batangas, whom he patiently trained into a three-time champion with University of Santo Tomas (UST) in the UAAP juniors division.

Vicente also gave Valdez her first taste of international campaign when she was chosen to be part of the national squad, which competed in an Asian age-group tournament held in Manila in 2008.

Aside from Valdez, also part of the team were future stars Denden Lazaro, Dindin Santiago, Patty Orendain and Fajardo.

That’s why the relationship between Vicente and Valdez is quite deep.

They may not talk a lot after their UST days, but Valdez will always have a special place in Vicente’s heart.

But she still has to undergo tryouts.

“Kasi ang point ko dito, maraming nagsasabi na mayabang daw ako. Hindi. I’m just trying to be fair.”

He explained that the team he is forming is not based on skills, talent or popularity — but on commitment and willingness to play for flag and country.

“The mere intention of being there (tryouts) is to test their desire to join the team amd serve our country through volleyball.”

He added that Valdez recognizing him as his first mentor who molded her into the superstar she is now really means a lot.

“Ang kailangan bigyan mo ng konting atensyon yung taong nagpasibol sayo. Hindi naman sa nagmamalaki ako. Yun lang naman yun eh. Ang pinag-uusapan dito, paano natin mabubuo ito? Kailangan kapag nabuo natin ito, interesado lahat. Hindi by name lang.”

With Valdez in the mix, Vicente is tipped to have a “beautiful problem” of choosing who among the constellation of stars will fit perfectly into his system.

The announcement of the final roster is set next month, but he already talked to some on his wish list to show up and test their mettle against other stars.

“Wala pang announcement kung sino talaga yung magiging players. Pero meron na akong sinabihan na ibang mga players.”

Finally, Vicente flashed a smile.

His daughter named Alyssa is finally coming home.