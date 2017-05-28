Test of character for PSL Manila

Rebisco-PSL Manila will not just try to stay alive when it battles Thai powerhouse Supreme Chonburi in the quarterfinals of the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship on Monday in Kazakhstan.

It would also serve a severe test of character to the very young and inexperienced Philippine team.

After losing by wide margin to Asian supremos Hisamitsu Springs of Japan and Tianjin Bohai Bank of China as well as Vietin Bank of Vietnam, national team head coach Francis Vicente gathered his wards, telling them to put everything behind and focus on this highly-crucial tiff against the Thais.

He knows the Thais are no ordinary foes.

Supreme Chonburi, in fact, is said to be marching with the strongest team ever as it parades reinforcements Chloe Mann of the United States and Fatou Diouck of Senegal while tapping the services of grizzled international campaigner Pleumjit Thinkaow from Bangkok Glass and rising star Chatchu-on Moksri from Nakhon Ratchasima.

They join mainstays Wilavan Apinyapong, Ajcharaporn Kongyot and Soraya Phomla in carrying the fight for the reigning champion of the prestigious Thailand Volleyball League.

In their debut game, the crushed Sarmayeh Bank of Iran in three sets before dominating Altay Vista of the host country in five sets and Taiwan Power in four sets to take the top spot in Pool A and book a quarterfinal duel with the Filipinos.

The nucleus of Supreme Chonburi will be marching to the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games this August so the PSL stars might as well do whatever it takes to come up with an impressive performance.

But there’s one more thing that serves as motivation to the PSL stars – it is the harsh criticisms members of the team have been getting from their fellow Filipinos, who are supposed to uplift their spirit and boost their morale in this trying time.

And Vicente wants to use it as a rallying point to make a gallant stand.

“Let’s be motivated by those negative comments we get from people back home. Let’s use it positively.”

“We will fight. Be positive and optimistic.”

Low spirit

Vicente admitted that all 14 players in the team were low in spirits during the Tianjin match, but he was impressed with how they banded together for a common cause.

Team captain Rachel Anne Daquis as well as veterans Aby Marano and Jovelyn Gonzaga also spearheaded the discussion and delivered pep talk to their younger teammates in a bull session shortly after absorbing their third straight setback.

Daquis, for one, admitted that the negative comments do not affect them. Yet, it fires them up and motivates them to do better and work harder.

They know that they are still a work in progress and the “real battle” is not this tourney, but the Asian Seniors and the SEA Games three months from now.

“The reporters asked me why the team is always smiling and always celebrating our points.”

“I told them that’s our nature. We always have positive aura.”

Daquis was spot on: Whatever happens, they will always try their best to remain positive.

This is just the start of their grueling journey back to the medal podium of the SEA Games.

It’s going to be a very long process.

After all, like fine wine, champions aren’t made overnight.

They have to overcome difficult hurdles and stand the test of time.