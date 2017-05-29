PSL stars push Thais to the limit

It was a match that would define them, a battle that would serve as a litmus test on where they are right now – not in terms of skills or technical strategy – but in terms of heart and fighting spirit.

Yet, ranged against a well-oiled Supreme Chonburi squad of Southeast Asian powerhouse Thailand, Rebisco-PSL Manila of the Philippines refused to get intimidated, pushing hard its rivals not only to stay alive in the quarterfinals of the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship, but also to swing the tide of public opinion to its favor.

The Thais marched into the match reeking with confidence.

They were armed with a pair of imports in Chloe Mann of the United States and Fatou Diouck of Senegal and guest players like veteran Pleumjit Thinkaow and Chatchu-on Moksri.

They also have mainstays Wilavan Apinyapong, Ajcharaporn Kongyot and Soraya Phomla for good measure to make sure that the title that they surrendered to NEC Red Rockets of Japan in Binan City last year will be flown in to Bangkok at the end of this tourney.

The Filipinos, on the other hand, came in devastated.

They don’t have the luxury of imports and were luckless in their first three matches. In fact, they were still licking the wounds of their morale-crushing 8-25, 10-25, 9-25 setback to world’s best volleyball country in China at the end of the preliminaries.

They were underfire back home for coming up with such a sloppy – some say embarrassing – performance.

It was quite understandable. The team had been assembled only few weeks before the tournament and all of its members were completed only few hours before leaving for Kazakhstan.

Still, they came there to play, not to win the title, but to suffer the birthpains, absorb the bitter lessons and gain valuable experience needed for the real battle ahead – the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games in August.

So the match against the Thais was like a racing between a Ferrari and a Volkswagen.

The Thais have the firepower, the experience and the confidence.

The Filipinos have nothing except for only one weapon — a big fighting heart.

Unlucky break

True enough, Rebisco-PSL Manila came to play.

After yielding the first two sets, the Filipinos surprisingly sprang back to life, taking the third set and pushing the Thais into the brink of a massive upset.

The Filipinos led by as much as four, 13-9, and threatened to pull away behind the heroics of Jaja Santiago, Aby Marano and Jovelyn Gonzaga, a development that rang the alarm bells of Thai coaches.

The Thais deployed their most decorated international campaigner in Pleumjit and another national team member in Soraya. They also made some key adjustments defensively in a bid to push Santiago, Gonzaga and Marano away from their comfort zones.

Supreme’s adjustments paid off as they re-captured the lead entering the crucial stretch. But Rebisco-PSL Manila survived two match points off a pair of attacks from Gonzaga.

Unfortunately for the Filipinos, the Thais got a lift from a bad call by the first referee, ruling that a Supreme attacked touched ball even if it went straight out.

Vicente said despite the loss, he still liked the effort displayed by his players.

“We played well today but the referees’ call didn’t come our way.”

The Thais escaped with a nail-biting 25-20, 25-12, 18-25, 27-25 victory with Diouck being caught in camera wiping away her sweat to signify the difficulty of facing these hard-fighting Filipinos.

But the scores hardly mattered.

The most important thing is the effort displayed by the Filipinos put not only to win the match, but also to make a strong statement and vindicate themselves from doubters back home.

Yes, critics may question their looks.

They can even question their age or their skills and talent.

But they should never ever question their hearts.

They are there to suffer the birthpains, to swallow all the bitter lessons of how it feels to compete against the best teams in Asia.

They are there to make their country proud.