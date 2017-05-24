PSL stars out to pick Japan’s brain

The Rebisco-PSL Manila squad will act more like students than competitors when it battles Japanese powerhouse Hisamitsu Springs in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship Thursday at the Boris Alexandrov Sports Palace in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan.

Head coach Francis Vicente admitted that they would carefully take down notes in a bid to pick some strategies from the Japanese, who are still fresh from competing in the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship in Kobe two weeks ago.

Hisamitsu Springs, which ruled the 2015 edition in Vietnam and competed in the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship in Manila and Kobe for the past two years, would be marching with a loaded roster led by skipper Risa Ishibashi.

And competing against these giants is a golden opportunity for the Filipinos to gain valuable lessons that they could use when they campaign in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games this August.

“One of the models we are looking at is that of Japan because of its speed and discipline.”

“We will go out there fighting with all we’ve got.”

Excited

While Vicente and his staff will be very busy studying the attack executions and defensive patterns of this Japanese juggernaut, members of the Rebisco-PSL squad are more than excited to learn a thing or two from them.

Jaja Santiago, a 6-foot-5 rising star who is starting to draw interest from international coaches, revealed that they are both excited and ready at the same time.

It will be Santiago’s third straight time to play against a very disciplined Japanese squad in an elite tourney.

She was part of the Foton squad that played the NEC Red Rockets side in this tourney last year as well as of PSL-F2 Logistics Manila team that faced Hisamitsu Springs-Kobe in the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship last year.

“We are ready for the competitions.”

“We know this is a tough competition, but we are excited to go out there and play against Asia’s best teams like Hisamitsu Springs of Japan.”

Aside from Santiago, also out to gain massive experience is skipper Rachel Anne Daquis as well as Mika Reyes, Aby Marano, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Denden Lazaro and Kim Fajardo.

Also in the team are Bia General, Lourdes Clemente, Gen Casugod, Maika Ortiz, Ces Molina, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Rhea Dimaculangan.