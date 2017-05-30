PSL stars give Iranians tough time

It was a straight-set defeat, but Rebisco-PSL Manila showed that it has what it takes to compete at a higher level.

The PSL stars fought their hearts out before bowing to a more cohesive, more experienced Sarmayeh Bank of Iran in the classification round of the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Kazakhstan.

The final score reads 25-23, 25-17, 29-27, but the match was actually closer than that. In fact, the Filipinas had a chance to steal a set or two if not for some unlucky breaks that rolled their way.

The Philippines, which is composed of the nucleus of its national team, were at set point twice in the third set, 24-23 and 27-28, but the Iranians kept on pounding, crawling back into the match using their sheer power and vast experience playing together.

The Iranians were actually leading in the third set, 15-11, but the Filipinos made a blazing run to tie the count at 17. From there, Jaja Santiago, Rachel Anne Daquis and Mika Reyes conspired for one final stand.

Santiago’s attack put the PSL stars at set point, 24-23, but they committed an error followed by an ace from veteran Mahsa Saberi to grab the driver’s seat and exert a lot of pressure on the younger Filipinos.

Daquis somehow kept the hope of the PSL stars alive with an off-speed attack, 27-26, but Iran stormed back with a more emphatic performance to preserve the victory.

It’s not yet over for the Filipinos as they will play for the battle for 7th to 8th places against the loser between Vietin Bank of Vietnam and Taiwan Power of Chinese Taipei on Wednesday.

National coach Francis Vicente noted that the setback, and this tournament in general, opened their eyes wide open to all the things they need to work on.

They, after all, still have three months before the Southeast Asian Games and the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship in August aside from a two-week boot camp in Japan.

The important thing is that the willingness, the cooperation and the team spirit were there.

“We need to work on so many things and this experience of playing a tight game at this level will help us along the way.”

Santiago starred for the PSL stars with 14 points, most of which coming from sharp crosscourt attacks that sowed fear in Iranian defenders.

Skipper Daquis and Aby Marano chipped in 10 and nine points, respectively, while Kim Fajardo submitted 57 excellent sets.