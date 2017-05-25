PSL stars get passing mark

The Rebisco-PSL Manila may have stumbled against Hisamitsu Springs of Japan in the opening salvo of the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship, but head coach Francis Vicente still liked what he saw.

Vicente, who will also handle the national team in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games, said the mere fact tha the PSL stars made life difficult for the Japanese is already a major victory.

Hisamitsu Springs is no ordinary foe.

It is a legitimate heavyweight in the prestigious Japan V-League and emerged as first runner-up to Bangkok Glass in the 2015 Asian club tourney in Vietnam when the Philippines was represented by Petron.

When the country hosted the tournament in Laguna last year, its archrival, the NEC Red Rockets, bannered Japan, but it didn’t matter as Hisamitsu Springs went on to see action in the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship for two consecutive years.

In this year’s continental club battle, the Japanese didn’t march in full force, but they managed to pull off a king-sized 25-17, 25-14, 25-10 victory over the Filipinas in their opening match, thanks to their fluid attacks and organized defensive pattern.

Still, for a team that remains a work in progress, Vicente sees a lot of promises from his wards.

“Why are you so sad?”

“You learned from them. You didn’t play bad. We just need more speed, more volleyball IQ. You got the Japanese coach worried in the first set. Be proud.”

Room for improvement

The Filipinas got off to a flying start.

Vicente deployed his tallest player in Jaja Santiago together with skipper Rachel Anne Daquis in the open position while Mika Reyes and Gen Casugod were tapped as middle blockers. Veteran Aiza Maizo-Pontillas was the opposite of setter Kim Fajardo.

The result was a little impressive as the height and athleticism of Santiago made her difficult to stop.

But after the second technical timeout, the tables have turned as Japan slowly discovered into its groove, staging up a volleyball clinic that the nucleus of the Philippine national women’s volleyball team badly needs.

Santiago delivered a team-high 16 points while Fajardo tallied four markers laced with 11 excellent sets for the PSL stars, who fell prey to 18 errors that came mostly from attacks.

Vicente said they did well, but still have to sharpen their speed and coordination.

“I told them that they did well. But we still have to work on some areas.”

Nearly all of these PSL stars are part of the 18-woman pool that will train in Japan from July 18 to 31.

There, they would be under the watchful eyes of Japanese coaches.

They might also play a game or two with elite Japanese teams and pick up some valuable strategies along the way.

But more than anything else, they would definitely gain confidence and develop the fluidity, chemistry and the killer instinct these Japanese displayed with impunity.