PSL stars brace for tough grind in Asian meet

Rebisco-PSL Manila is all set to test its mettle in the prestigious AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship (AWCC) this week in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan.

Seasoned veteran Rachel Anne Daquis was tapped to lead a mixture of youth and experienced squad, which left Sunday night in a bid to overcome the 7th place-finish of Foton Pilipinas last year.

Daquis will be joined by other Philippine Superliga stars like Jovelyn Gonzaga, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Aby Marano, Rhea Dimaculangan, Denden Lazaro, Mika Reyes, Kim Fajardo, Jaja Santiago, Gen Casugod, Maika Ortiz, Bia General, Ces Molina and Lourdes Clemente.

The squad will be marching without an import, but team manager Anna Tomas still believes that it is capable of pulling off a serious run.

“I expect you to win the championship, but if not just do your best. This is the best team we’ve ever formed for the AWCC.”

PSL president Ramon Suzara, for his part, reminded the team to utilize such experience in preparation for the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asia Games.

He added that he would always remain proud and grateful to see his PSL players compete internationally.

“This is not the time to have butterflies in your stomach. Keep in mind that I’m always proud to send PSL players in an international tournament.”

Training ground

Rebisco-PSL Manila head coach Francis Vicente echoed the statement of Suzara.

He said this tourney would serve as one of the training grounds for these national team members as they are bracketed with powerhouse countries like Japan, China and Vietnam.

Vicente added that it would be a great venue to test their mettle and distinguish the areas that they still have to work on for the upcoming international competitions.

“Our goal is to beat Vietnam and keep the scores very close against Japan and China.”

With rock-solid roster, Daquis assured the PSL management to come up with better results as they fly back to the home country.

“Thank you PSL for making our dream come true. We will surely do our best to win as many games as we can and treasure this experience as our training ground.”

But more than good result, Daquis is optimistic that they will fly back home with stronger hearts, enough to stand tall against the giants of Asia.

After all, this tournament is not the end — but is just the beginning of their international journey.