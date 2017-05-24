Playing for country thrills Denden

Denden Lazaro is tipped to serve as main libero when Rebisco-PSL Manila marches to the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship Thursday in Kazakhstan.

A former Ateneo star, Lazaro made a leap of faith and jumped to the Philippine Superliga (PSL) via rookie team Cocolife to grab the golden chance of playing for the country in major international tournaments.

The gamble quickly paid off as she was chosen to be part of Rebisco-PSL Manila in this prestigious tourney where the best club teams in Asia would be seeing action.

Aside from that, Lazaro also cracked in the final 18-woman roster of the national women’s team that will campaign in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games in August.

She said serving the country through volleyball may be a childhood dream, but she still remains nervous, especially since this is going to be her first international stint since competing in the previous SEA Games in Singapore.

It would also be a reunion of sort for her and national team head coach Francis Vicente, who served as the mentor of the star-studded squad that played in the AVC Asian Youth Girls U16 Championship in 2008.

Also in that fabled squad were future stars Dindin Manabat, Patty Jane Orendain, Alyssa Valdez and Kim Fajardo,

“I’m very excited and nervous at the same time so mixed emotions. Pinaghandaan namin ‘to ng mabuti as a team.”

Rebisco-PSL Manila landed on a very tough Pool B of this eight-nation tourney together with powerhouse squads Hisamitsu Springs-Japan, Tianjin Bohai Bank-China and Vietinbank-Vietnam.

Lazaro said it’s going to be a grueling journey, but she would do her best to help the squad improve its eighth-place finish when the country hosted the tourney in Laguna last year.

“Individually, I will do my best. We will make the best out of this opportunity, not just for exposure, but also try our best to win the game.”

Yes, it’s going to be a long journey.

And Lazaro is obviously more than proud to be part of the ride.