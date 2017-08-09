An OPEN LETTER to the PHI women’s volleyball team

To all the players of the Philippine women’s volleyball team,

With the current status of Philippine volleyball,

I have to say that this is one of the most difficult times to be a Filipino.

It’s hard to keep on hoping.

The community is divided at this very start of our attempt to rise.

Fans are arguing even over the simplest and most insignificant things.

Some often overlook the moral of the sport.

But day by day, with all your passion put into your every spikes, digs, blocks and serves, you keep on holding on to that hope that we will all be able to finally win against our once fiercest competitors, and once again reclaim the long lost glory.

Despite all the detractors, you keep on proving you are all in these together as one team — all for the love of volleyball.

Even if some of you were once rivals, we’ve witnessed you turned as sisters ready to fight beside one another.

Yes, it’s hard to keep on hoping.

But you are all proving that this is the most important time to believe because victory is sweeter when the battle is harder.

We will only win if we believe we can.

“Do not go gentle into that good night. Rage, rage, rage against the dying of the light.”

Even if doubters say we don’t stand a chance, we must never tell ourselves that.

We must burn with life and fight for the beauty of our dreams.

The future of Philippine volleyball certainly belongs to all of you.

Keep on inspiring us.

Keep on showing us your ways of flying high.

Thank you and God bless!

Love,

Dee