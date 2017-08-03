LVPI sets the bar higher

After returning home in high spirit, the national women’s volleyball team is up for another tough job.

The Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. (LVPI) raised the bar a notch higher following the fruitful buildup of the Nationals in Japan for the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

LVPI vice president Peter Cayco said the federation was pleased with the result of the grueling 17-day training camp abroad as the national squad wrapped up the camp with victories over Kobe Shinwa University, Osaka Superiors, and Kansai University.

“I was impressed with the women’s team.”

Despite a sluggish performance in the first leg of the camp in Okayama City where they lost five times to powerhouse Okayama Seagulls, Cayco still commended the squad for pulling up a collective effort in forming a solid unit that is capable of reclaiming the lost glory of the country in an international stage.

“Everybody was doing their part, kapag hindi sila naglalaro, sila ‘yung mopper, sila ‘yung lines men so nakakatuwa walang star-star, makikita mo nagpupunas sila ng sahig.”

“Kasi hindi katulad dito na full-staffed tayo, there just the coaching staff and the players so ang referee isang assistant coach natin and then isang assistant coach nila and ang mga lines men ang players na hindi pinapasok (na players).”

With the development, Cayco expressed optimism that the Nationals have better chances to dominate the quarterfinal goal for the Asian meet where they are bracketed with Kazakhstan and Hong Kong in Pool A.

“‘Wag lang tayong magbigay ng pressure sa mga bata pero maganda (ang tatakbuhin nila).”

He also bared that as a part of a long-term program, the federation is looking to send the national team for another training abroad if there will be a major international tournament after the Asian Seniors and the SEA Games.

“Yes, very happy ang LVPI, pwedeng ulitin.”

The Nationals will be housed at the Orchid Hotel in Manila as their twice-a-day training resume Friday at the Arellano School of Law gym in Pasay City.

They will check out on August 7 and move to Crimson Hotel in Alabang, the official residence of the Asian Seniors that unfurls on August 9 at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan City and Muntinlupa Sports Center in Muntinlupa City.