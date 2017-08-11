Kazakhstan denies home team

The Philippine women’s volleyball team suffered its first loss in the 19th Asian Senior Women’s Championship when it was swept by Kazakhstan, 23-25, 20-25, 19-25 at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan City, Laguna on Friday.

The Kazakhs blocked the Nationals’ bid for another win in Pool A following their convincing straight-set demolition of Hong Kong Wednesday.

Alyssa Valdez and Jaja Santiago led the assault for the Philippines as they pumped in 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Katerina Tatko, on the other hand, uncorked 20 points off 14 kills, two blocks and four aces for the Kazakhs while Yekaterina Zhdanova added 11 markers.

Despite the loss, both the Philippines and Kazakhstan will advance to the second round where it will join the top two qualifiers in Pool E South Korea and Vietnam.

The tournament will take a break Saturday.

Kazakhstan will take on Vietnam in the quarterfinals classification round after sweeping the Pool A while Philippines will square off with spotless South Korea.