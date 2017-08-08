Everything you need to know about the 19th AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship: Dates, venues, telecast and online streaming

The wait is almost over and the 19th AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship is just around the corner.
14 countries from Asia and Oceania are about to duke it out for the coveted title last won by Rio Olympics champion China two years ago on its home soil in Tianjin.
Here’s all you need to know about the prestigious tourney:
For the first time in two decades, the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship will be held in the Philippines.
There will be two venues for games — the Alonte Sports Arena and the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.
14 nations will showcase their potent brew of height, skill, and talent in Asia’s most elite volleyball tournament.
Host Philippines is bracketed with Kazakhstan and Hong Kong in Pool A while Pool B is the ‘Group of Death’ pitting reigning champion China against the equally dangerous Japan and Australia.
South Korea was grouped with Vietnam, Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Pool C and Pool D boasts Southeast Asia powerhouse Thailand along with Chinese-Taipei, Iran, and Maldives.
Philippines
Kazakhstan
Hong Kong
China
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Vietnam
Sri Lanka
New Zealand
Thailand
Chinese Taipei
Iran
Maldives
The AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship will take place between August 9 and 17.
The preliminary round will take place on the August 9, 10 and 11:
12:30 – South Korea vs. New Zealand, Alonte Sports Arena
12:30 – Chinese Taipei vs Iran, Muntinlupa Sports Complex
15:00 – Thailand vs Maldives, Alonte Sports Arena
15:00 – Japan vs. Australia, Muntinlupa Sports Complex
18:00 – Hong Kong vs. Philippines, Alonte Sports Arena
18:00 – Vietnam vs. Sri Lanka, Muntinlupa Sports Complex
12:30 – China vs. Japan, Alonte Sports Arena
12:30 – Maldives vs. Chinese Taipei, Muntinlupa Sports Complex
15:00 – Thailand vs. Iran, Alonte Sports Arena
15:00 – South Korea vs. Sri Lanka, Muntinlupa Sports Complex
17:30 – Kazakhstan vs. Hong Kong, Alonte Sports Arena
17:30 – New Zealand vs Vietnam, Muntinlupa Sports Complex
12:30 – South Korea vs. Vietnam, Alonte Sports Arena
12:30 – Iran vs. Maldives, Muntinlupa Sports Complex
15:00 – Thailand vs. Chinese Taipei, Alonte Sports Arena
15:00 – Australia vs. China, Muntinlupa Sports Complex
17:30 – Philippines vs. Kazakhstan, Alonte Sports Arena
17:30 – Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand, Muntinlupa Sports Complex
The second round will be played on the August 13 and 14:
10:00 – #3 Group A vs. #4 Group C, Muntinlupa Sports Complex
12:30 – #3 Group B vs. #4 Group D, Muntinlupa Sports Complex
10:00 – #1 Group A vs. #2 Group C, Alonte Sports Arena
12:30 – #1 Group D vs. #2 Group B, Alonte Sports Arena
15:00 – #1 Group B vs. #2 Group D, Alonte Sports Arena
17:30 – #1 Group C vs. #2 Group A, Alonte Sports Arena
10:00 – #3 Group B vs. #3 Group D, Muntinlupa Sports Complex
12:30 – #3 Group A vs. #3 Group C, Muntinlupa Sports Complex
10:00 – #2 Group B vs. #2 Group D, Alonte Sports Arena
12:30 – #1 Group A vs. #1 Group C, Alonte Sports Arena
15:00 – #1 Group B vs. #1 Group D, Alonte Sports Arena
17:30 – #2 Group A vs. #2 Group C, Alonte Sports Arena
The classification round will be played on the August 15 and 16:
10:00 – 13th & 14th decider, Muntinlupa Sports Complex
12:30 – 9th to 12th semi-final #1, Muntinlupa Sports Complex
15:00 – 9th to 12th semi-final #2, Muntinlupa Sports Complex
10:00 – 11th & 12th decider, Muntinlupa Sports Complex
12:30 – 9th & 10th decider, Muntinlupa Sports Complex
The final round will be played on the August 15, 16 and 17:
10:00 – Quarterfinal #1, Alonte Sports Arena
12:30 – Quarterfinal #2, Alonte Sports Arena
15:00 – Quarterfinal #3, Alonte Sports Arena
17:30 – Quarterfinal #4, Alonte Sports Arena
10:00 – 5th to 8th semifinal #1, Alonte Sports Arena
12:30 – 5th to 8th semifinal #2, Alonte Sports Arena
15:00 – Semifinal #1, Alonte Sports Arena
17:30 – Semifinal #2, Alonte Sports Arena
10:00 – 7th & 8th decider, Alonte Sports Arena
12:30 – 5th & 6th decider, Alonte Sports Arena
15:00 – 3rd & 4th decider, Alonte Sports Arena
17:30 – Finals, Alonte Sports Arena
This year’s host, the Philippines, send out a star-studded line-up bannered by team captain Mika Reyes and Alyssa Valdez as it seeks to return to international volleyball prominence.
Other stars from China, Japan and the rest of Asia and Oceania will also be confirmed when final rosters are announced.
Philippines’ largest broadcasting company, ABS-CBN will serve as the official broadcast partner of the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship. It will feature the following matches in the preliminary round:
12:30 – Chinese Taipei vs. Iran – LIVE
18:30 – Opening Ceremony & Hong Kong vs. Philippines – DELAYED
23:30 – Thailand vs. Maldives – DELAYED
12:30 – China vs. Japan – LIVE
18:30 – Kazakhstan vs. Hong Kong – DELAYED
20:30 – Thailand vs. Iran -DELAYED
18:30 Philippines vs. Kazakhstan – DELAYED
20:30 Thailand vs. Chinese Taipei – DELAYED
Additional coverage will be updated here in due course.
The Asian Volleyball Confederation has the rights to host the online streaming of games for the Asian Seniors.
Stay tuned for the link.
The tickets for the AVC Asian Seniors Women’s Club Championship are for sale at all SM Ticket outlets in the Philippines. It is also available online at SM Tickets official website.
Ticket prices are as follows:
Alonte Sports Arena
Patron- Php250
Upper Box- P150
Muntinlupa Sports Complex
Upper Box- Php150
