Everything you need to know about the 19th AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship: Dates, venues, telecast and online streaming

The wait is almost over and the 19th AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship is just around the corner.

14 countries from Asia and Oceania are about to duke it out for the coveted title last won by Rio Olympics champion China two years ago on its home soil in Tianjin.

Here’s all you need to know about the prestigious tourney:

Where is the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship?

For the first time in two decades, the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship will be held in the Philippines.

There will be two venues for games — the Alonte Sports Arena and the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

Which teams are competing in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship?

14 nations will showcase their potent brew of height, skill, and talent in Asia’s most elite volleyball tournament.

Host Philippines is bracketed with Kazakhstan and Hong Kong in Pool A while Pool B is the ‘Group of Death’ pitting reigning champion China against the equally dangerous Japan and Australia.

South Korea was grouped with Vietnam, Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Pool C and Pool D boasts Southeast Asia powerhouse Thailand along with Chinese-Taipei, Iran, and Maldives.

Pool A

Philippines

Kazakhstan

Hong Kong

Pool B

China

Japan

Australia

Pool C

South Korea

Vietnam

Sri Lanka

New Zealand

Pool D

Thailand

Chinese Taipei

Iran

Maldives

When is the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship?

The AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship will take place between August 9 and 17.

Preliminary Round

The preliminary round will take place on the August 9, 10 and 11:

9 August

12:30 – South Korea vs. New Zealand, Alonte Sports Arena

12:30 – Chinese Taipei vs Iran, Muntinlupa Sports Complex

15:00 – Thailand vs Maldives, Alonte Sports Arena

15:00 – Japan vs. Australia, Muntinlupa Sports Complex

18:00 – Hong Kong vs. Philippines, Alonte Sports Arena

18:00 – Vietnam vs. Sri Lanka, Muntinlupa Sports Complex

10 August

12:30 – China vs. Japan, Alonte Sports Arena

12:30 – Maldives vs. Chinese Taipei, Muntinlupa Sports Complex

15:00 – Thailand vs. Iran, Alonte Sports Arena

15:00 – South Korea vs. Sri Lanka, Muntinlupa Sports Complex

17:30 – Kazakhstan vs. Hong Kong, Alonte Sports Arena

17:30 – New Zealand vs Vietnam, Muntinlupa Sports Complex

11 August

12:30 – South Korea vs. Vietnam, Alonte Sports Arena

12:30 – Iran vs. Maldives, Muntinlupa Sports Complex

15:00 – Thailand vs. Chinese Taipei, Alonte Sports Arena

15:00 – Australia vs. China, Muntinlupa Sports Complex

17:30 – Philippines vs. Kazakhstan, Alonte Sports Arena

17:30 – Sri Lanka vs. New Zealand, Muntinlupa Sports Complex

Second Round

The second round will be played on the August 13 and 14:

13 August

10:00 – #3 Group A vs. #4 Group C, Muntinlupa Sports Complex

12:30 – #3 Group B vs. #4 Group D, Muntinlupa Sports Complex

10:00 – #1 Group A vs. #2 Group C, Alonte Sports Arena

12:30 – #1 Group D vs. #2 Group B, Alonte Sports Arena

15:00 – #1 Group B vs. #2 Group D, Alonte Sports Arena

17:30 – #1 Group C vs. #2 Group A, Alonte Sports Arena

14 August

10:00 – #3 Group B vs. #3 Group D, Muntinlupa Sports Complex

12:30 – #3 Group A vs. #3 Group C, Muntinlupa Sports Complex

10:00 – #2 Group B vs. #2 Group D, Alonte Sports Arena

12:30 – #1 Group A vs. #1 Group C, Alonte Sports Arena

15:00 – #1 Group B vs. #1 Group D, Alonte Sports Arena

17:30 – #2 Group A vs. #2 Group C, Alonte Sports Arena

Classification round

The classification round will be played on the August 15 and 16:

15 August

10:00 – 13th & 14th decider, Muntinlupa Sports Complex

12:30 – 9th to 12th semi-final #1, Muntinlupa Sports Complex

15:00 – 9th to 12th semi-final #2, Muntinlupa Sports Complex

16 August

10:00 – 11th & 12th decider, Muntinlupa Sports Complex

12:30 – 9th & 10th decider, Muntinlupa Sports Complex

Final round

The final round will be played on the August 15, 16 and 17:

15 August

10:00 – Quarterfinal #1, Alonte Sports Arena

12:30 – Quarterfinal #2, Alonte Sports Arena

15:00 – Quarterfinal #3, Alonte Sports Arena

17:30 – Quarterfinal #4, Alonte Sports Arena

16 August

10:00 – 5th to 8th semifinal #1, Alonte Sports Arena

12:30 – 5th to 8th semifinal #2, Alonte Sports Arena

15:00 – Semifinal #1, Alonte Sports Arena

17:30 – Semifinal #2, Alonte Sports Arena

17 August

10:00 – 7th & 8th decider, Alonte Sports Arena

12:30 – 5th & 6th decider, Alonte Sports Arena

15:00 – 3rd & 4th decider, Alonte Sports Arena

17:30 – Finals, Alonte Sports Arena

Who are the star players in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship?

This year’s host, the Philippines, send out a star-studded line-up bannered by team captain Mika Reyes and Alyssa Valdez as it seeks to return to international volleyball prominence.

Other stars from China, Japan and the rest of Asia and Oceania will also be confirmed when final rosters are announced.

How can I watch the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship games on TV?

Philippines’ largest broadcasting company, ABS-CBN will serve as the official broadcast partner of the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship. It will feature the following matches in the preliminary round:

Wednesday August 9

12:30 – Chinese Taipei vs. Iran – LIVE

18:30 – Opening Ceremony & Hong Kong vs. Philippines – DELAYED

23:30 – Thailand vs. Maldives – DELAYED

Thursday August 10

12:30 – China vs. Japan – LIVE

18:30 – Kazakhstan vs. Hong Kong – DELAYED

20:30 – Thailand vs. Iran -DELAYED

Friday August 11

18:30 Philippines vs. Kazakhstan – DELAYED

20:30 Thailand vs. Chinese Taipei – DELAYED

Additional coverage will be updated here in due course.

Where can I stream the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship online?

The Asian Volleyball Confederation has the rights to host the online streaming of games for the Asian Seniors.

Stay tuned for the link.

How can I buy tickets for the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship?

The tickets for the AVC Asian Seniors Women’s Club Championship are for sale at all SM Ticket outlets in the Philippines. It is also available online at SM Tickets official website.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Alonte Sports Arena

Patron- Php250

Upper Box- P150

Muntinlupa Sports Complex

Upper Box- Php150

Follow Volleyverse on Facebook and Twitter for more updates.