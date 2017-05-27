Chinese give PSL stars neat lesson

The scores may not reflect it, but Tianjin Bohai Bank of China did Rebisco-PSL Manila a huge favor by pointing out their weaknesses.

The taller, heftier and more experienced Chinese spikers gave the Filipinos a quick crash course on how to compete in the international arena as they pumped in a quick, merciless, 25-8, 25-10, 25-9 victory in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship Saturday in Kazakhstan.

It was such a painful rout.

Tianjin Bohai Bank, the 10-time champion in its national league, relentlessly attacked the Filipinos from start to finish, turning local stars into human targets with their blazing attacks and loaded serves.

Star opposite Yu Junwei and wing spiker Chen Liyi — a national team member with five Asian gold medals hanging on her neck — masterminded the murder with 18 and 13 points, respectively, for the Chinese, the reigning Olympic champions who are billed as the gold standard in women’s volleyball.

The Chinese spikers also had 44 attack points while the Filipinos retaliated with just 19.

Yao Di, a national team member who emerged as Most Valuable Player in the FIVB Women’s U23 World Championship in Mexico in 2013, also greatly outdueled Kim Fajardo in the playmaking department, 41-34.

So obviously, it was a lopsided battle.

While the Filipinos are just starting to crawl in a bid to rediscover their brand of volleyball, these Chinese are already light years away and are already dominating other global superpowers like Serbia, Netherlands and Brazil.

A team insider said it’s pretty understandable why the players came in nervous.

“If you watch the match, you can see that the girls were quite nervous.”

“And why not, it’s not every day that you are facing a ‘super team’ like the Chinese. There would surely be some game-time jitters and a lot of butterflies in our players’ stomach.”

“But it’s also a good thing because they gained first-hand experience on how it feels to face a Chinese team. At least they realized that there’s still a lot of work to be done and we’re still way, way behind our training program.”

With the victory, Tianjin Bohai Bank marches to the semifinals while Rebisco-PSL Manila was relegated to the battle for 5th to 8th places.

Keeping the faith

But more than the technical know-how and competing under extreme pressure, the sorry setback to the Chinese tested the Filipino spikers’ faith on each other.

Head coach Francis Vicente said he still believes in his team and he knows that they are pushing themselves to make the country proud despite the very tough – and seasoned — oppositions.

“I believe in this team.”

“I believe that we have what it takes to make it, but we still need to learn a lot more, especially in playing in international tournaments.”

The PSL stars, whose majority are members of the national women’s pool, still has three months to improve and correct all their mistakes.

They will also undergo rigid training in Japan from July 18 to 31 in preparation for the real battle — the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games in August.

So it’s still a very long way to go.

But at least the PSL stars are already making the first few steps.