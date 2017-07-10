Aby unleashes ‘beast’ within

Aby Marano of F2 Logistics made a name out of her fierce competitiveness, intensity and rabid loyalty to her friends and teammates.

On a balmy Sunday night, netizens got a dose of her ‘beast-mode’ attitude.

Marano was raging mad and posted a series of rants on her personal Twitter account regarding the attendance of the national women’s team headed for the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

The scheduled training of the Nationals was cancelled the night before, but some quarters were strongly accusing Marano and her teammates of leaving Alyssa Valdez out of the loop.

Valdez appeared to have failed to get the memo after she showed up all by herself for training at the Arellano University School of Law gym in Taft Avenue, Manila.

Marano explained that the cancellation notice was posted on the team’s Viber group and everybody agreed, leaving her clueless as to why Valdez was the only one who showed up for training.

“Pwede ba tigilan nyo na kami sa paninisi na di alam ny Ly (Valdez) na walang ensayo today? May anunsyo na po kahapon pa. Kung wala kayong alam, manahimik na lang kayo. May announcement sa Viber group namin, ok? Intindihin natin na baka hindi nya (Valdez) ito nabasa. Ganun pa man, respeto naman ho. Walang kinalaman ang players dyan.”

Clear the issue

A team insider with knowledge of the situation said Valdez must stand up and clear the issue in fairness to her national team teammates, who are wrongly being accused by some quarters in social media.

The source added that Marano already reached out to Valdez to explain the situation and raise the idea of taking the lead in explaining it to the fans.

“Kasi yung ibang fans, wala naman problema eh, very encouraging ang sinasabi nila online. Pero may iba na sobra na din eh. Hindi na nakakatulong. Nakakasira na sa morale ng team. This is a very crucial stretch for our national team. We need to unite in uplifting their morale instead of creating wedges that will divide them.”

Valdez, for her part, said the most they can do is to keep their lines open.

“But we really have to close the circle para mas maganda ‘yung sama-sama, yung communication namin, I think that’s one key. And lagi naman may ganyan eh. Hindi maiiwasan na may negative comment. We can’t control everyone.”

Valdez, however, failed to answer the question directly as to whether she got the message of cancellation or not.

Instead, she asked for support as the team braces for a 17-day training in Japan.

“If they want to support, they support the national team. It’s for the country.”