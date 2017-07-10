Aby unleashes ‘beast’ within

Aby Marano of F2 Logistics made a name out of her fierce competitiveness, intensity and rabid loyalty to her friends and teammates.
On a balmy Sunday night, netizens got a dose of her ‘beast-mode’ attitude.
Marano was raging mad and posted a series of rants on her personal Twitter account regarding the attendance of the national women’s team headed for the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games.
The scheduled training of the Nationals was cancelled the night before, but some quarters were strongly accusing Marano and her teammates of leaving Alyssa Valdez out of the loop.
Valdez appeared to have failed to get the memo after she showed up all by herself for training at the Arellano University School of Law gym in Taft Avenue, Manila.
Marano explained that the cancellation notice was posted on the team’s Viber group and everybody agreed, leaving her clueless as to why Valdez was the only one who showed up for training.
A team insider with knowledge of the situation said Valdez must stand up and clear the issue in fairness to her national team teammates, who are wrongly being accused by some quarters in social media.
The source added that Marano already reached out to Valdez to explain the situation and raise the idea of taking the lead in explaining it to the fans.
Valdez, for her part, said the most they can do is to keep their lines open.
Valdez, however, failed to answer the question directly as to whether she got the message of cancellation or not.
Instead, she asked for support as the team braces for a 17-day training in Japan.