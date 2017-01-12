Will Alyssa make SEA Games team?

Shortly after getting the green light from Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI), Francis Vicente said there would be no sacred cows in the selection of players of the national women’s team that would compete in the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

Vicente, the incumbent head coach of Generika in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) and University of the East in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), said he would call for a national tryouts in three key cities: Manila, Cebu and Davao to make sure that only the country’s tallest – and best – young players would make the squad.

The tryouts would be set early February, or as soon as the federation already finalized the calendar, the training program and the criteria in selecting potential national team members.

Vicente admitted that he has yet to formally sit down with LVPI acting president Peter Cayco to discuss those points, but they are one in believing that commitment and dedication to the national team should be on top of the list.

With this, an ultimate question emerges: Will his most decorated ward – Alyssa Valdez – make the team headed for the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games?

Reunion?

The relationship between Vicente and Valdez is very deep.

In fact, it was Vicente who brought Valdez from Batangas to Manila after he recruited her bosom buddy in Kim Fajardo to play for the high school team of University of Santo Tomas.

Valdez and Fajardo joined a stellar cast led by Dindin Manabat, Aerial Patnongon, Maruja Banaticla and a very young Jaja Santiago in engineering UST’s dynasty in the UAAP juniors division.

In a previous conversation, Vicente admitted that he took the pains of teaching Valdez the basics that turned her from a fringe player into one of the country’s brightest stars.

They were also together when Vicente coached the Philippine Team in the AVC Asian Youth Girls Volleyball Championship in Manila in 2008.

But their teacher-student relationship didn’t last long.

Valdez moved to Ateneo de Manila University while Vicente stayed at UST before joining National Univeristy and UE.

They remain apart after collegiate years as Vicente coached Mane ‘N Tail, Philips Gold and Generika in the PSL while Valdez displayed her talent in rival V-League.

Seven years after winning their last championship with UST, an emotional reunion looms after Vicente was appointed as head coach of the women’s national team.

But Vicente quickly dismissed speculations that Valdez would be given a free ride for being his former ward.

"Nobody is assured of a slot in the national team." "Even if you're my former player like Alyssa Valdez, everybody has to go through the process. You have to dedicate yourself. You will no longer carry the colors of your university or your club or your league. You will carry the colors of your country. So I want her to submit herself if ever she's interested in joining the national team."

Always ready

In a previous statement, Valdez revealed that she’s ready to don the national colors anew.

Valdez, the flag-bearer in the Singapore SEA Games in 2015, would be suiting up for 3BB Nakornnont in the prestigious Thailand Volleyball League from late January to early April. After that, she would be free to return to local scene and could try her luck with the national team.

“By end of March or early April, I hope to get back in time for the SEA Games tournament. I would love to return to the national team. I would love to serve the country.”

“If ever I will be given the chance to play for the Philippines in the SEA Games, game na game ako.”[/quote]

Vicente reiterated that he would welcome Valdez provided that she would go through the process, just like other young players who are willing to sacrifice and leave their respective families in the province just to try their luck in the national team.

"Walang politika dito at walang pakiusapan. Lahat pantay-pantay." "Gusto ko ibalik ang dating sistema na halos mag-patayan ang mga players para sa iilang slots sa national team. Gusto ko Makita silang magutom kasi dun natin mapapatunayan na handa silang gawin lahat para sa bansa natin."

Vicente said when Valdez was in high school, he told her and the rest of the team something that is very applicable in today’s situation.

“I told them that ‘you were brought up in this world to serve your country.’ Bansa ang pinakamahalagang pagsilbihan sa lahat.”

Vicente sounded very serious.

Obviously, he means business.