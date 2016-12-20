Is Moro perfect as a National Team consultant?

With Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) hinting that it is eyeing a Filipino as head coach and a foreigner as consultant of the National Team headed for two major international tournaments next year, speculations are ripe about the identities of the two coaches.

Various sources said the federation is seriously considering Francis Vicente, Sammy Acaylar, George Pascua and Kungfu Reyes to call the shots for the Nationals when they compete in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Manila and in the 29thSoutheast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur in August of next year.

Known as a drillmaster who enjoys good working relationship with the likes of Alyssa Valdez, Kim Fajardo, Jaja Santiago and Dindin Manabat, Vicente leads the pack for being the genius behind the country’s impressive performance in the 19th Est Cola Princess Cup Southeast Asian Women’s U-19 Championship last year.

Meanwhile, Acaylar is a seasoned tactician who made a mark for being part of the coaching staff of the National Team that won the country’s last gold medal in the Singapore Southeast Asian Games in 1993.

Pascua, a former national team standout, is also a strong candidate for leading Petron to a historic 13-0 conquest of the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference last year. Few months later, he piloted the Tri-Activ Spikers to an eighth-place finish in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Vietnam.

Reyes, for his part, is also said to have an inside track for being a well-known disciplinarian who can work well with the stars of tomorrow.

By the looks of it, it appears that the four-way derby to the head coaching position is slowly heating up. Now, the question is: Who will serve as the team’s foreign consultant?

‘Win-win scenario’

According to LVPI president Joey Romasanta, they are looking to pattern the composition of the coaching staff of the National Team to that of last year.

In the previous SEA Games in Singapore, a local mentor in Roger Gorayeb served as head coach while Tai Bundit of Thailand was his consultant, giving him a good idea on how to play against the powerhouse teams in the region.

Romasanta said this setup is designed to allow the players to respond to the commands of a very familiar figure in the local coach while still undergoing the grueling training program of the foreign mentor.

On the same note, it would give the local coach a golden opportunity to call the shots in a big-time international tournament while enjoying the world-class volleyball technology and coaching strategies being peddled by the foreign consultant.

A well-placed source, who spoke on condition of anonymity called it “a win-win scenario.”

This setup is very acceptable to all parties – the players, local coaches and the foreign mentor. It’s a win-win scenario. Let us remember that the foreign coach would not be here forever. Time will come and he has to go back to his country. So by the time he decides to leave, at least our local coaches already gained massive experience and some trade secrets on how things are being done in major international tournaments.

Made for Branislav?

With that, the source said it is only fitting to appoint Foton coach Moro Branislav as head coach. It actually appears that the job is tailor-made for the 59-year old Serbian.

After coaching April 25 Sports Club of North Korea for two years, Branislav agreed to call the shots for the Tornadoes in the PSL while handling PSL-F2 Logistics Manila in the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship last October.

His performance was way above expectations as he led the Tornadoes to the crown while the Filipinas won a set against Eczacibasi VitrA Istanbul, the Turkish powerhouse who ran away with the gold medal.

Aside from that, he enjoys good working relationship with local coaches as some of them like Ian Fernandez, Vilet Ponce-de Leon and Reyes served as his students in the FIVB Level 2 coaching seminar in Tacloban City few years ago.

Even Acaylar, who boldly signified his intention to coach the National Team, stressed that he’s willing to work with Branislav and get a ringside view of how it is competing in the big league.

If ever I will be chosen (as head coach), I don’t think I will have problems with that. I am willing to do anything for the country.

Always ready

In a previous conversation, Branislav expressed his readiness to serve the National Team.

Although he admitted that he wants to serve as head coach, the good-natured guru said he is willing to accept any role that the federation would assign him.

There’s no problem with me. For as long as it is for the good of Philippine volleyball, I am always ready to help. I am very open to new challenges like coaching your National Team. I am a professional coach. I will not say no to opportunities that come my way.

Branislav is now in his hometown of Belgrade in Serbia, but will be back on January 15 to formally sign a new pact with Foton and open the Tornadoes’ training camp on January 16.

If ever he will be appointed as consultant of the National Team, he is expected to sit down with top LVPI officials, headed by acting president Pete Cayco, to discuss the training program, which would run from February to August with possible camps in South Korea and Japan.

So far, nothing is cast in stone. But the good news is that the battle plan is already being mapped out.