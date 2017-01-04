LVPI wants Moro Branislav, but…

The Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) confirmed that it is interested in having Moro Branislav to be part of the National Team that would compete in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games this year.

But the federation has a small problem: It doesn’t have enough resources to finance the Serbian guru’s salary and training allowance.

LVPI acting president Peter Cayco said Wednesday that the possible inclusion of Branislav as consultant would be a welcome development to the national team program due to his massive experience from various countries like Belarus, Greece, Kuwait, Libya, Romania, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia.

His latest stint was in North Korea where he spearheaded April 25 Sports Club to back-to-back appearances in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship, paving the way for him to land a spot at Foton in the Philippine Superliga (PSL).

Aside from leading the Tornadoes to an impressive finish in the PSL Grand Prix last December, he also campaigned as head coach of PSL-F2 Logistics Manila squad in the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship while serving as Level II instructor in the FIVB coaching course.

But Cayco admitted that the federation doesn’t have the fund for his services.

If his club (Foton) would shoulder his salary and training allowance, why not? We would love to have coach Moro on the program. His inputs would be very valuable. But we can’t shoulder his salary and training allowance. Maybe he can join us if his benefactor (Foton) would cover the expenses.

Foreign coach

Hiring foreign coach or consultant is nothing new to the National Team.

When the Philippines won its last gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games in 1993, a Russian-Latvian mentor in Stav Lugailo was on top of the training program while Sammy Acaylar and Emiliano Lontoc served as his deputies.

Lugailo, however, left the following year after the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), which stands as the program’s benefactor, didn’t renew his contract for the SEA Games in Chiang Mai in 1995.

Other sports also proved successful under the mentorship of a foreigner.

The widely popular men’s basketball team — Smart Gilas – gained some measure of success under Serbian Rajko Toroman while its successor – Gilas Pilipinas – made a historic win in the world stage under American-Kiwi Tab Baldwin.

Same goes for men’s football team – the Philippine Azkals – which was the toast of the town for having British Simon McMenemy, German Hans Weiss and another British in Thomas Dooley.

But unlike those big shot teams, the women’s volleyball team has a very limited budget.

In fact, the federation has yet to look for sponsors with the salary of the players coming from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) while the training venue would be Arellano University, which Cayco’s family owns.

Cayco said they would come up with a 16-woman pool; 12 of which will be funded by the PSC while the four would be funded by the federation.

As much as we want to hire Coach Moro, but we’re working on a very tight and limited budget. We just want to have an honest-to-goodness training program that’s why we’re starting early.

Branislav has yet to formally sign his contract renewal with the Tornadoes.

He is expected to fly back to Manila later this week to formally open the Tornadoes’ training camp next week.