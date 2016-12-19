Acaylar ready to reclaim lost glory

Seasoned mentor Sammy Acaylar stepped forward to express willingness to steer the country to two major international tournaments this year – the AVC Asian Seniors Women’s Championship in Manila and the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Acaylar, who is calling the shots for Cignal in the Philippine Superliga (PSL), expressed gratitude to top officials of the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) for including him in the shortlist, adding that he is willing to start immediately if and when he gets the job.

In fact, when word got around that he is of the four local mentors who are being considered, he wasted no time in plotting a roadmap that starts with a massive talent identification program and ends with the country emerging with an impressive performance in the Asian tourney and a podium finish in the regional battle.

He also went to Cebu and Davao as early as last month to get in touch with local volleyball officials and lay down the groundwork for a series of grueling tryouts, interviews and other kinds of selection process.

In a previous statement, LVPI president Joey Romasanta bared that they are looking at the possibility of tapping a Filipino coach and a foreign consultant for the AVC tourney set from Aug. 19 to 17 and the SEA Games slated from Aug. 19 to 31.

Romasanta said he already tasked Pete Cayco, the acting LVPI president, to pick the head coach around January and kick off the seven-month training program in a bid to reclaim the country’s lost glory in the international arena.

Sources said four local coaches are in the shortlist: Acaylar, Francis Vicente, Kungfu Reyes and George Pascua.

Among them, Acaylar is said to have an inside track for having massive experience in the grassroots, collegiate and international level as he has been a head coach for more than 25 years. And in a conversation Monday, the well-respected guru admitted that he is interested – and ready – for the coaching position.

I am ready to present my program just in case I will be given the chance. Being a national team coach is a full-time job. It is a scared vocation. I am willing to dedicate my time just to lead the country in the international stage.

Discipline is key

Acaylar is a no non-sense mentor.

Although his club struggles in the PSL with the emergence of big-shot teams like Foton, Petron and F2 Logistics, volleyball old-timers still haven’t lost their faith in him.

He was part of the coaching staff when the country ran a very successful volleyball program in 1990 that ended with the country reclaiming the gold medal in the 1993 Southeast Asian Games in Singapore.

A long-time volleyball observer said Acaylar served as the top guy of Russian-Latvian head coach Stanislavs Lugailo when it comes to talent identification and running the drills.

The source, however, spoke on condition of anonymity to maintain the transparency and partiality in the selection process.

He was a very young coach then. I remember him going to various provinces to look for tall young girls who are willing to fly to Manila for national team training. His search yielded him the likes of 6-foot-3 Mayie Molit (Prochina) and 6-foot-5 Zenaida Ybanez (Chavez). These two players were unknown in Manila, but served as gems when we won the gold medal in the SEA Games of 1993.

The source added that Acaylar’s training program is not built around popularity, looks, skills or anything else.

Discipline is his calling card, which he acquired from the Russian coach. Discipline is his calling card, which he acquired from the Russian coach. He is not afraid to call you out if you’re slacking around in training. He doesn’t care whether you’re popular, skilled or pretty. Discipline is the most important thing for him. For me, that’s what we exactly need. In this time and age of social media, coach Sammy is not afraid to do the dirty work. He may be unpopular due to the recent performance of Cignal, but his old-school approach would surely deliver results, especially in the international arena where teams like Thailand, China and Japan are all known to be very disciplined.

Acaylar said the training program he prepared is very similar to what they did when the country won the gold medal in the 1993 SEA Games.

It was a very successful program so I want to come up with modern-day version of it.

Solid program

Among the four coaches in the shortlist, Acaylar is the first to provide a sneak peak of his training program.

He said as soon as he formally gets the marching order, he would immediately send out invitations to top-tier college players, especially those from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

He would also fly to Cebu and Davao in an effort to unearth some unpolished gems in the rough.

Then, he would form two teams: First is the elite and the second is the developmental, which would be consisted of those with age ranging from 23 and under.

We need to form a separate pool for players under 23 years old to make sure that there would be continuation of the program. But outstanding players from the 23-under team can still play in the elite team provided that there would be no conflict. Like Jaja Santiago, she’s only 20, but she already plays like an elite player.

Once the team is already assembled, Acaylar would set up a training camp in Japan and South Korea to give them a ringside seat at how Asian volleyball is being played to perfection. He also wants to pit the squad against the best club teams in the Japanese and Korean V-Leagues.

However, he has yet to set a definite timetable as he wants to synchronize it with the FIVB and AVC calendar. The ultimate goal is to see the players fighting – and dying – for their slots.

I want to create an environment where our players are willing to fight – and die – just to be part of the national team. It’s the national team we’re playing for. We’re not playing for our schools or clubs anymore; we’re playing for flag and country. It’s a very rare and prestigious opportunity so might as well do everything we can just to be part of it.

But still, with LVPI not making any decision until January, all Acaylar could do is to keep his fingers crossed, pray and hope for the best.