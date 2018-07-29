When & where is the Asian Games 2018 volleyball tournament

Sunday, 29 Jul 2018
The Asian Games 2018 volleyball tournament is being played in Indonesia in August 2018 as part of the competition which features 45 nations, 40 sports and 462 events from the 18th August to 2nd September.

The 2018 Asian Games will feature both indoor and beach volleyball tournaments for men and women.

Indoor volleyball teams

The volleyball competition will feature the best men and women’s teams from across Asia.

Women’s teams

The women’s volleyball competition at the Asian Games 2018 will feature 11 teams:

Men’s teams

The men’s volleyball competition at the 2018 Asian Games will feature 20 teams:

  • Indonesia (host)
  • China
  • Chinese Taipei
  • Hong Kong
  • India
  • Iran
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kyrgyzstan
  • Japan
  • Maldives
  • Mongolia
  • Myanmar
  • Nepal
  • Qatar
  • Pakistan
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Korea
  • Sri Lanka
  • Thailand
  • Vietnam

Indoor volleyball competition format

Both the women’s and men’s competitions start with a preliminary pool round before moving to second round, quarter finals, semi-finals and ultimately final.

Women’s pools

The 11 women’s volleyball teams are split into 2 pools for the preliminary round:

Pool A

  • Indonesia
  • Hong Kong
  • Japan
  • Philippines
  • Thailand

Pool B

  • China
  • Chinese Taipei
  • India
  • Kazakhstan
  • South Korea
  • Vietnam

Men’s pools

The 20 men’s volleyball teams are split into 6 pools for the preliminary round:

Pool A

  • Indonesia
  • Kyrgyzstan
  • Saudi Arabia

Pool B

  • Iran
  • Mongolia
  • Pakistan

Pool C

  • Kazakhstan
  • Japan
  • Myanmar

Pool D

  • Chinese Taipei
  • Nepal
  • South Korea

Pool E

  • China
  • Sri Lanka
  • Thailand
  • Vietnam

Pool F

  • Hong Kong
  • India
  • Maldives
  • Qatar

Indoor volleyball dates

The 2018 Asian Games volleyball competitions will be played between the 18th August 2018 and 1st September 2018.

Women’s indoor volleyball dates

The women’s competition schedule is:

  • Preliminary round – Sunday 19th, Tuesday 21st & Thursday 23rd August 2018
  • Second round – Friday 24th & Sunday 26th August 2018
  • Quarter-finals – Tuesday 28th August 2018
  • Semi-finals – Thursday 30th August 2018
  • Bronze medal match – Friday 31st August 2018
  • Final – Friday 31st August 2018

Men’s indoor volleyball dates

The men’s competition schedule is:

  • Preliminary round – Monday 20th – Thursday 23rd August 2018
  • Second round – Saturday 25th & Monday 27th August 2018
  • Quarter-finals – Wednesday 29th August 2018
  • Semi-finals – Friday 31st August 2018
  • Bronze medal match – Saturday 1st September 2018
  • Final – Saturday 1st September 2018

