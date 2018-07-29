The Asian Games 2018 volleyball tournament is being played in Indonesia in August 2018 as part of the competition which features 45 nations, 40 sports and 462 events from the 18th August to 2nd September.

The 2018 Asian Games will feature both indoor and beach volleyball tournaments for men and women.

Indoor volleyball teams

The volleyball competition will feature the best men and women’s teams from across Asia.

Women’s teams

The women’s volleyball competition at the Asian Games 2018 will feature 11 teams:

Men’s teams

The men’s volleyball competition at the 2018 Asian Games will feature 20 teams:

Indonesia (host)

China

Chinese Taipei

Hong Kong

India

Iran

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Japan

Maldives

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nepal

Qatar

Pakistan

Saudi Arabia

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Vietnam

Indoor volleyball competition format

Both the women’s and men’s competitions start with a preliminary pool round before moving to second round, quarter finals, semi-finals and ultimately final.

Women’s pools

The 11 women’s volleyball teams are split into 2 pools for the preliminary round:

Pool A

Indonesia

Hong Kong

Japan

Philippines

Thailand

Pool B

China

Chinese Taipei

India

Kazakhstan

South Korea

Vietnam

Men’s pools

The 20 men’s volleyball teams are split into 6 pools for the preliminary round:

Pool A

Indonesia

Kyrgyzstan

Saudi Arabia

Pool B

Iran

Mongolia

Pakistan

Pool C

Kazakhstan

Japan

Myanmar

Pool D

Chinese Taipei

Nepal

South Korea

Pool E

China

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Vietnam

Pool F

Hong Kong

India

Maldives

Qatar

Indoor volleyball dates

The 2018 Asian Games volleyball competitions will be played between the 18th August 2018 and 1st September 2018.

Women’s indoor volleyball dates

The women’s competition schedule is:

Preliminary round – Sunday 19th, Tuesday 21st & Thursday 23rd August 2018

– Sunday 19th, Tuesday 21st & Thursday 23rd August 2018 Second round – Friday 24th & Sunday 26th August 2018

– Friday 24th & Sunday 26th August 2018 Quarter-finals – Tuesday 28th August 2018

– Tuesday 28th August 2018 Semi-finals – Thursday 30th August 2018

– Thursday 30th August 2018 Bronze medal match – Friday 31st August 2018

– Friday 31st August 2018 Final – Friday 31st August 2018

Men’s indoor volleyball dates

The men’s competition schedule is: