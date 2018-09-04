The Philippine women’s volleyball team managed to win only one out of seven total matches in the 2018 Asian Games. However, two of those losses went to four sets while the game against Kazakhstan went to a fifth set wherein the Philippines narrowly lost by two points. As we bid farewell to the quadrennial event and look forward to the AVC Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup, let’s look at the numbers that our players registered in every significant category.

The lowdown on offense

At the end of the competitions, Jaja Santiago emerged as the Philippines’ leading scorer with 78 total points. Her impressive performance against China helped her overtake Alyssa Valdez who finished second with 67. Meanwhile, Mylene Paat’s resurgence during the 5th-8th classification playoffs made her the team’s third leading scorer with 40. Here’s how every Filipino player fared in terms of scoring (excluding opponent errors):

Digging the numbers on digs

Dawn Macandili led the Philippines with 33 excellent digs. However, she also led the team in dig faults with 55 including 19 during the first encounter with Indonesia. Surprisingly, Valdez came in at second with 28 excellent digs while rounding the top three is Jia Morado with 20. Here’s how Team Philippines performed in the digs department:

As a team, the Philippine volleybelles had a 2018 Asian Games dig average of 5.1%. This low number is due to the 0.33% against Thailand and zero against Japan. Meanwhile, the squad had a high of 14.6% against Kazakhstan. It’s also interesting to point out that Santiago had 37 faults against six digs. Given her height, it would be challenging to field quick spikes. But that could have been corrected if she will be placed in a zone that is comfortable for her.

Setting the figures for sets

The Philippine volleyball team had 213 excellent sets in seven games, 155 of which courtesy of Kim Fajardo. Out of that number, she had a game-high 29 excellent sets in their first match with Indonesia. Meanwhile, Morado tallied 26 of her 55 total sets against Kazakhstan. Here’s the total count of excellent sets for the Philippine national team.

The Philippines had a set average of 8.4% over seven games. The lowest was against China at 5.33% while the highest was against Hong Kong with 11.67%. The team also had more success in their first game against Indonesia with 11.5% as compared to their second game with only 7.5%. The sub-par numbers on sets could have been caused by our team’s struggles in the next category.

Receiving the digits on receptions

In all seven games, not once did the Philippine women’s volleyball team had an edge in reception percentage. Even in the only game that they won, they posted a 12.96% success rate as compared to Hong Kong’s 25.45%. The number drops to 10.53% against Japan while their highest was at 63.27% against Kazakhstan.

The first table shows a per game comparison of the Philippines’ reception success rate against with that of their opponents. Meanwhile, the second one features the players that topped in receptions.

Game PH Reception

Success Rate Opponents’ Reception

Success Rate Philippines vs. Thailand 14.29% 36.84% Philippines vs. Japan 10.53% 10.81% Philippines vs. Hong Kong 12.96% 25.45% Philippines vs. Indonesia 1 48.19% 61.33% Philippines vs. China 43.75% 63.33% Philippines vs. Kazakhstan 63.27% 64.56% Philippines vs. Indonesia 2 40.26% 54.69% (Average for 7 games) 33.32% 45.41%

Indeed, this has been the weak point of a team that had a few excellent receivers. When balls are not received well, the setter will also struggle distributing the ball and thus the low set average percentage. Definitely, there is much room for improvement on this aspect of the game especially for future competitions.

All of the statistics compiled and calculated above are from the official 2018 Asian Games website.