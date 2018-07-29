The 2018 Asian Games volleyball is fast approaching with the volleyball tournament starting on August 18th.

Philippine volleyball fans are desperate to see the reformed women’s national volleyball team perform on the international stage for the first time in years and with a tough draw in Pool A against hosts Indonesia and Asian powerhouses Japan & Thailand they will need to perform to progress beyond the preliminary round.

Philippine women’s national volleyball team game dates

There has been no official announcements from the 2018 Asian Games organisers since announcing the dates of each round as far as far as we’ve been able to determine but ESPN5 have announced (as spotted by @volleyball_diva) the actual fixtures the Philippines will play during the preliminary round and we’ve no reason to doubt them!

Preliminary Round Fixtures

Sunday 19th August – Philippines vs. Thailand

With opening fixtures against tournament favourites Thailand & then Japan the Philippine’s women will have to be ready to battle from the very first game so their preparation will be vital.

If the brave Filipinos can progress beyond the preliminary round they can expect to play games on the following dates:

Second round – Sunday 26th August 2018

What ever the results there is no doubt that Filipino fans will be tuning in to support their heroes with pride and hoping that the 2018 Asian Games volleyball competition will be just be one of many tournaments in the return of the Philippines national volleyball team to the international stage.