LVPI eyes Asian Games return

Making it back to the Asian Games serves as the long-term goal of Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI).

LVPI president Joey Romasanta said the national women’s team they would be forming would remain intact as they shoot for a return to the Asian Games after more than three decades of absence.

An old hand in Philippine sports who served as director of the highly-successful Project: Gintong Alay during the administration of former President Corazon Aquino, Romasanta knows that making it back to the Asian Games will be a historic moment for women’s volleyball.

The last time the country made it to the Asian Games was in 1982 in New Delhi where it came up with a 5th place finish after losing to superpowers like Japan, China, South Korea and North Korea before winning over the host nation in a tourney.

China ruled the tournament while Japan, South Korea and North Korea finished ahead of the Philippines.

The Filipinos didn’t see action in the next eight editions of the prestigious continental tourney as they set their focus on dominating the regional level.

They ruled Southeast Asia with an iron hand, winning the gold medal in the 1985 Bangkok and 1987 Jakarta SEA Games before settling for bronze medal in the 1989 Kuala Lumpur and 1991 Manila Games.

But in 1993 in Singapore, the Philippines regained its dominance as it clobbered Thailand in the gold-medal match.

Final glory

That proved to be the final glory of the Filipinos in the international circuit as they failed to win the gold in the next six editions before taking a long hiatus following a bronze-medal performance in the Manila SEA Games in 2005.

The national spikers resurfaced again in 2015, but fared miserably as Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia surprisingly evolved into powerhouse teams.

Romasanta said they want to come up with an honest-to-goodness training program with the ultimate goal of making it back to the Asian Games before ruling the SEA Games, which the country will host in 2019.

"After the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, hopefully we can qualify in the Asian Games." "That's the ultimate goal. We're not just setting our sights on this year's SEA Games, but we want to make a representation in the Asian Games next year. Hopefully, we can gain enough experience to come up with a good performance when we host the SEA Games again in 2019." "We want to come up with a good performance for us to merit a slot in the Asian Games."

Tough battle

The Asian Games is a tough battle.

Bannered by rising star Zhu Ting, the Chinese ruled the Rio de Janeiro Olympics as they prevailed over Serbia led by Milena Rasic while Alisha Glass, Foluke Akinradewo, Kim Hill and powerhouse United States just settled for bronze.

Also in that tournament was Japan, which serves as world capital when it comes to speed, accuracy and discipline.

The Japanese, led by Miyu Nagaoka, Saori Kimura and Yuki Ishii, failed to advance to the semifinals, but they dazzled the crowd with their fighting spirit.

Thailand is also a force to be reckoned with as well as South Korea, which was towed by Kim Yeon-kuong to the title of the Incheon Asian Games in 2014.

Intact

Based on the blueprint prepared by national coaches Sammy Acaylar and Francis Vicente, the national team would be composed of 16 players; six with ages U23 and six veterans.

The four players, however, would serve as reserves “if and when something happens to the members of the original 12.”

Vicente said the core of the team would be kept intact and would serve as the country’s representative to the Asian U23 Women’s Championship in Sisaket, Thailand from Apr. 20 to 28 as well as in the 19th AVC Asian Seniors Women’s Championship in Manila from Aug. 9 to 17 and the 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur from Aug. 19 to 31.

"The important thing is that we already have our core." "If there would be problems with the lineup or somebody would not be available, we can get from our training pool. But the core should be there. They should stay together for a very long run."

Vicente said he wants the pool to be composed of the youngest and tallest players in the country.

“That’s why we want to have a young team. We’re preparing not just for this year’s SEA Games, but also for future international tournaments.”

Vicente would be presiding the open tryouts set on January 28, 29 and 31 at the Arellano University gymnasium in Taft Avenue, Manila.