Top volleyball movies to watch this year

This article is dedicated to all the volleyball enthusiasts out there who enjoy watching movies or want to explore the genre. Whether you’re a player, coach or just a fan of the sport, watching a good volleyball movie can be an entertaining way to learn more about the game.

Here, we have curated a list of top volleyball movies that are sure to keep you glued to your screens.

Top volleyball films

Volleyball is a sport that has captured the hearts of many, and it’s no surprise that it has been the subject of many movies. From heartwarming stories of underdogs to thrilling tales of professional athletes, volleyball movies have something for everyone. Here are some of the top volleyball movies of all time.

The Miracle Season (2018)

If you’re a fan of volleyball or sports movies, you won’t want to miss “The Miracle Season,” starring Hollywood star Helen Hunt. Based on a true story, the film follows a high school girls’ volleyball team as they try to overcome the devastating loss of their star player and captain. Hunt delivers a powerful performance as the team’s coach, who is struggling to deal with her own grief while also trying to guide her team through their season.

With heart-wrenching moments and inspiring displays of teamwork, “The Miracle Season” is a touching tribute to the resilience of the human spirit. Whether you’re a fan of volleyball or simply enjoy a good underdog story, this film is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Air Bud: Spikes Back (2003)

Starting off our list is the movie that’s beloved by kids and adults alike. “Air Bud: Spikes Back” features the talented golden retriever Buddy who becomes a volleyball star with the help of his human friends. The movie is filled with heartwarming moments and teaches us to never judge someone, or something, by their appearance.

Aside from the adorable Buddy, the movie also showcases the importance of teamwork and perseverance. The characters learn to work together to achieve their goals, and their efforts pay off in the end. The movie is a great watch for the whole family, and it’s sure to leave you feeling inspired.

All You’ve Got (2006)

“All You’ve Got” is a movie about two rival volleyball teams from different schools who are forced to play together after a disastrous accident. The movie deals with themes of friendship, teamwork, and overcoming adversity. It also features some real volleyball skills and techniques, making it a must-watch for volleyball fans.

The movie also tackles issues that are relevant to teenagers, such as peer pressure, relationships, and self-esteem. The characters learn to work together and support each other, and they come out stronger as a result. The movie is a great reminder that we can achieve great things when we work together.

Beach Kings (2008)

This movie is a tribute to beach volleyball, a popular variant of the sport. “Beach Kings” follows the story of an aspiring player who teams up with a washed-up beach volleyball legend to compete in a high-stakes tournament. The scenic locations and exciting gameplay make this movie an excellent watch for all audiences.

The movie also explores the relationship between the two main characters, who have very different personalities and backgrounds. They learn to put their differences aside and work together to achieve their goals. The movie is a great reminder that we can learn a lot from people who are different from us.

Cloud 9 (2014)

“Cloud 9” is a movie that explores the struggles of a young snowboarder who, after losing her confidence, turns to beach volleyball for redemption. The movie’s emphasis on the power of teamwork, determination and hard work is a source of inspiration for many. The movie also features some high-level volleyball games that are sure to keep you entertained.

The movie also tackles issues that are relevant to young people, such as self-doubt, peer pressure, and finding your passion. The characters learn to overcome their fears and work together to achieve their goals. The movie is a great reminder that we can achieve anything we set our minds to.

Impact Point (2008)

This movie follows the story of a professional volleyball player who is suspected of murder. The movie combines suspense, action, and sports drama for a thrilling experience. The movie also portrays the pressure and challenges athletes face at the peak of their careers.

The movie also explores the darker side of professional sports, such as corruption, greed, and jealousy. The characters must navigate these challenges while also dealing with their personal demons. The movie is a great reminder that success comes with a price, and we must be willing to pay it if we want to achieve our goals.

Iron Ladies (2000)

“Iron Ladies” is a movie that tells the true story of a Thai volleyball team that upsets an entire male-dominated league. The movie is an empowering watch that showcases the strength and skills of female athletes while breaking gender stereotypes. The movie is also filled with humor and heart, making it a pleasant watch for anyone.

The movie also explores the challenges that women face in male-dominated fields, such as discrimination, sexism, and lack of opportunities. The characters must fight against these obstacles while also dealing with their personal lives. The movie is a great reminder that we can achieve anything we set our minds to, regardless of our gender.

Side Out (1990)

“Side Out” is an old-school movie that stands the test of time. The movie follows the story of a law student who is introduced to beach volleyball by a professional player. The movie is a classic underdog story that is sure to keep you engaged from start to finish.

The movie also explores the relationship between the two main characters, who come from very different backgrounds. They learn to work together and support each other, and their efforts pay off in the end. The movie is a great reminder that we can achieve great things when we work together.

Top Gun (1986)

“Top Gun” may not be exclusively about volleyball, but it has one of the most iconic volleyball scenes in movie history. The scene in question features the lead characters playing beach volleyball in slow motion while sporting some fashionable 80s clothing. The scene may not be very realistic, but it’s highly entertaining nonetheless.

The scene also showcases the camaraderie between the characters, who are all skilled pilots in the military. They learn to work together and support each other, both on and off the volleyball court. The scene is a great reminder that we can have fun while also achieving our goals.

Castaway (2000)

“Castaway” is an unforgettable survival drama starring Hollywood icon Tom Hanks. After a plane crash leaves him stranded on a deserted island, Hanks’ character Chuck Noland must find a way to survive on his own for years.

One of the most memorable aspects of the film is Chuck’s relationship with a volleyball he names Wilson, which he turns into his companion and confidante on the island. Hanks delivers a masterful performance, showcasing his range as an actor as he portrays a man struggling to hold onto his sanity in isolation.

“Castaway” is a testament to the human spirit and the will to survive, with Wilson becoming an unlikely symbol of hope and companionship in the face of extreme adversity. Don’t miss this powerful and emotionally resonant film, which showcases Hanks’ incredible talent and range.

In conclusion, volleyball movies have something for everyone. Whether you’re a fan of heartwarming stories, thrilling action, or inspiring documentaries, there’s a volleyball movie out there for you. So grab some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the show!

Volleyball Movie FAQs

Didn’t find what you were looking for above? Maybe we can answer your questions below.