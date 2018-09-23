After 27 matches over seven days, East Asian neighbors China and Japan will battle for the gold medal in the AVC Cup for Women 2018. China has made all of the previous five gold medal matches in this tournament, losing only once to Thailand in 2012 at Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Ironically, this year’s team defeated the Thais in five grueling sets to clinch another finals berth. The Chinese won the first two sets but Thailand forced a fifth by winning the next two. Liu Yanhan had a monster semifinal game for China with 42 points (40 spikes, one block, one ace). Wang Meiyi had 12 markers while Zheng Yixin and Gao Yi had 11 points apiece. The Chinese have been dominating the opposition in this contest by dropping only two sets in four matches.

Meanwhile, Japan booked a ticket to the gold medal match of the Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup 2018 by defeating surprise semifinalists Chinese Taipei in four sets. Shiori Aratani led the Japanese with 21 points while Miyu Nakagawa seconded with 16. Miwako Osanai tallied 13 while Nichika Yamada and Sayaka Yokota had nine apiece. But as compared to China, Japan has dropped four sets in as many games.

Will the two-time defending champion China continue to stamp their dominance in this competition? Or will the Japanese have the counterpunch to deliver a powerful blow to the Chinese onslaught? You can watch the gold medal match of the 6th AVC Cup for Women between China and Japan via livestream below. Broadcast is limited to Philippine residents only as per rights set by the Asian Volleyball Confederation. Game will be played later (September 23, 2018) at 7:30 pm (Philippine time).