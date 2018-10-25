2018/19 Schedule & Fixtures

The best women’s volleyball players in Thailand now compete against each other at the Women’s Volleyball Thailand League 2018-2019 season. Those who have donned the national colors in the Asian Games, AVC Cup for Women, and the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Championship will now fight under their respective clubs.

Supreme Chonburi-E.Tech is looking for a three-peat but Nakhon Ratchasima Women will be their main opposition in that quest. King-Bangkok and Air Force Women would like a shot at the title too but they would have to contend with Nakornnont and Khonkaen Star. Opart 369 and Rangsit University have been promoted from the Pro Challenge to spoil the party for the six other squads.

Women’s Volleyball Thailand League tournament format

The preliminaries will be divided into two legs with games being played on Saturday or Sunday. Each team will play every other squad once for a total of 14 games. Tiebreaks for teams with identical records will be determined in this order: match points, set ratio, points ratio, and result of the last match between the teams involved

For the first time, the top four teams after the two legs will play in the semifinals with the top-ranked squad going up against the fourth-ranked. The second and the third-ranked will be the other pairing. Winners will compete in the gold medal match while the losers battle for bronze.

The champion will qualify to the Asian Women’s Club Championship and the Thai-Denmark Super League. The second to sixth-place finishers will also play in the Super League. However, the two teams at the bottom will be relegated to the Pro Challenge League. Taking their place in the following season are the top two teams from the previous Pro Challenge tournament.

Here is the schedule for the first leg of the Women’s Volleyball Thailand League 2018-2019 season:

Regular Season – Round 1

Single round robin featuring all 8 teams. All times are Indochina time (UTC+7):

Week 1 – Chonburi

27 October 12:00 – Thai-Denmark Khonkaen Star vs. Opart 369

27 October 15:00 – 3BB Nakornnont vs. Generali Supreme Chonburi-E.Tech

28 October 12:00 – King-Bangkok vs. Quint Air Force

28 October 18:00 – Rangsit University vs. Nakhon Ratchasima The Mall

Week 2 – Nakhon Ratchasima

03 November 12:00 – King-Bangkok vs. Rangsit University

03 November 18:00 – Thai-Denmark Khonkaen Star vs. Quint Air Force

04 November 12:00 – Opart 369 vs. Generali Supreme Chonburi-E.Tech

04 November 18:00 – 3BB Nakornnont vs. Nakhon Ratchasima The Mall

Week 3 – Nakhon Ratchasima

10 November 12:00 – Thai-Denmark Khonkaen Star vs. Rangsit University

10 November 18:00 – 3BB Nakornnont vs. King Bangkok

11 November 12:00 – Quint Air Force vs. Opart 369

11 November 18:00 – Generali Supreme Chonburi-E.Tech vs. Nakhon Ratchasima The Mall

Week 4 – Bangkok

17 November 09:00 – Opart 369 vs. Nakhon Ratchasima The Mall

17 November 12:00 – Generali Supreme Chonburi-E.Tech vs. King Bangkok

18 November 09:00 – Thai-Denmark Khonkaen Star vs. 3BB Nakornnont

18 November 18:00 – Quint Air Force vs. Rangsit University

Week 5 – Chonburi

01 December 12:00 – Quint Air Force vs. 3BB Nakornnont

01 December 15:00 – Generali Supreme Chonburi-E.Tech vs. Thai-Denmark Khonkaen Star

02 December 12:00 – Rangsit University vs. Opart 369

02 December 18:00 – Nakhon Ratchasima The Mall vs. King-Bangkok

Week 6 – Khon Kaen

15 December 12:00 – Quint Air Force vs. Generali Supreme Chonburi-E.Tech

15 December 18:00 – Nakhon Ratchasima The Mall vs. Thai-Denmark Khonkaen Star

16 December 12:00 – Rangsit University vs. 3BB Nakornnont

16 December 18:00 – Opart 369 vs. King-Bangkok

Week 7 – Khon Kaen

22 December 12:00 – Rangsit University vs. Generali Supreme Chonburi-E.Tech

22 December 18:00 – Nakhon Ratchasima The Mall Women vs. Quint Air Force

23 December 12:00 – 3BB Nakornnont vs. Opart 369

23 December 18:00 – King-Bangkok vs. Thai-Denmark Khonkaen Star