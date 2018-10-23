2018/19 Schedule & Fixtures

The 14th season of the Men’s Volleyball Thailand League will start on October 27 and seven other teams will try to halt Nakhon Ratchasima The Mall’s march to a second consecutive title. Diamond Food Saraburi and Khonkaen have been promoted to the league after finishing first and second in the Pro Challenge League, respectively. Joining them in the competition are Visakha, Air Force, Ratchaburi, RMUTL Phitsanulok, and NK Fitness Samutsakorn.

Men’s Volleyball Thailand League tournament format

Each team will play every other squad twice for a total of 14 games. Matches are played on weekends and FIVB rules in terms of game play, rally point system, and tiebreak settlements apply. The team with the most wins at the end of the tournament wins the title and is qualified for the Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship and the Men’s Volleyball Thai-Denmark Super League. The second to sixth-place clubs will also play in the Super League while the bottom two teams will be relegated to the Pro Challenge League.

Men’s Volleyball Thailand League Schedule – Round 1

A single round robin featuring all 8 teams. All times are Indochina Time (UTC +7) which is one hour behind Philippine Standard Time.

Week 1 – Chonburi

27 October 09:00 – Visakha vs. Khonkaen

27 October 18:00 – Air Force Men vs. Diamond Food Saraburi

28 October 09:00 – Ratchaburi vs. Nakhon Ratchasima The Mall

28 October 15:00 – RMUTL Phitsanulok vs. NK Fitness Samutsakorn

Week 2 – Nakhon Ratchasima

03 November 09:00 – Ratchaburi vs. Khonkaen

03 November 15:00 – Nakhon Ratchasima The Mall vs. Diamond Food Saraburi

04 November 09:00 – RMUTL Phitsanulok vs. Air Force Men

04 November 15:00 – Visakha vs. NK Fitness Samutsakorn

Week 3 – Nakhon Ratchasima

10 November 09:00 – Diamond Food Saraburi vs. RMUTL Phitsanulok

10 November 15:00 – Nakhon Ratchasima The Mall vs. Khonkaen

11 November 09:00 – Ratchaburi vs. NK Fitness Samutsakorn

11 November 15:00 – Visakha vs. Air Force Men

Week 4 – Bangkok

17 November 15:00 – Air Force Men vs. Ratchaburi

17 November 18:00 – Nakhon Ratchasima The Mall vs. RMUTL Phitsanulok

18 November 12:00 – Khonkaen vs. NK Fitness Samutsakorn

18 November 15:00 – Visakha vs. Diamond Food Saraburi

Week 5 – Chonburi

01 December 09:00 – Air Force Men vs Khonkaen

01 December 15:00 – Visakha vs. RMUTL Phitsanulok

02 December 09:00 – Ratchaburi vs. Diamond Food Saraburi

02 December 15:00 – NK Fitness Samutsakorn vs. Nakhon Ratchasima The Mall

Week 6 – Khon Kaen

Schedule to be announced

Week 7 – Khon Kaen

Schedule to be announced