Women’s national team tryouts slated for January 24-25

The Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Incorporated is seeking for a bigger talent pool due to the four international tournaments scheduled this year. That’s why they are scheduling open tryouts for the Philippine women’s volleyball team on January 24 and 25 at the Arellano University gym in the City of Manila.

Aside from announcing the dates, the LVPI has sent a letter of request to PSL team owners and manager to let their players attend on the said dates. They will also send correspondence to the top officials of the UAAP and the NCAA to allow their players as well. The tryouts will be headed by National Time head coach Shaq Delos Santos together with assistant coaches Kung Fu Reyes and Brian Esquibel.

Headlining the pool are 2018 Asian Games participants Kim Kianna Dy, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Kim Fajardo, Mika Reyes, Dawn Macandili, Maika Ortiz, Aby Marano, Jaja Santiago, and Alyssa Valdez. Jia Morado, Cha Cruz-Behag, Denden Lazaro, and Mylene Paat are expected to attend as well. AVC Cup 2018 additions Grethcel Soltones, Jema Galanza, Risa Sato, Jasmine Nabor, and Melissa Gohing have been invited too.

A more diverse National Team pool

LVPI president Larry Cayco is hoping that more players would join the tryouts. Some of the untapped talent he wishes to see are Cocolife’s Kalei Mau, UP Lady Maroons’ Tots Carlos, UST’s Eya Laure and Milena Alessandrini, Air Force’s Del Palomata, De La Salle-Zobel’s Angel Canino, and Nazareth School of National University’s Faith Nisperos.

A bigger turn-out will address the line-ups for the upcoming competitions this year. Aside from the Southeast Asian Games in Manila from November 30 to December 10, Team Philippines will also participate in the 20th Asian Senior Women’s Championship in South Korea from August 31 to September 8. Also in the calendar are the AVC Asian Women’s Volleyball Cup in China from April 20 to 28 and the 3rd Asian Women’s Under 23 Women’s Volleyball Championship from July 13 to 21 in Vietnam.

Try-outs for the men’s national volleyball team are due for February 2019.