Why Myla Pablo is not attending the National Team tryouts

After volleyball fans got wind on which players attended the first day of the National Team tryouts, netizens have asked why certain players were not present. One of the most talked about “in absentia” players was two-time PVL Conference Most Valuable Player Myla Pablo. However, the former NU Lady Bulldog aired her side via her Twitter responses regarding this matter.

First of all, we’d like to extend our condolences to her. Second, I admire her patience in responding to these even though they have sounded repetitive. But it’s good that she has cleared her side, especially regarding her physical condition. But even though a back injury has been bothering her, that did not stop her from playing during the PVL Open Conference. But one can wonder how high her ceiling can be without such lingering condition.

Pablo is working to regain peak physical condition by the next PVL season when she banners the Motolite franchise. At least there is an assurance that once she is perfectly fine physically, there’s no stopping her from casting her dice for the National Team.