Who stood out from the U23 talents in the Women’s National Team tryouts

Friday, 08 Mar 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Incorporated

The young guns came in droves in the two-day tryouts for the Women’s Under-23 National Team at the Arellano University School of Law Gymnasium and a extra tryout day at the Letran gym. While everyone held their own against their senior counterparts, there are those who separated themselves from the rest of the pack. Here are the players deserving of a slot in the U23 training pool.

Tots Carlos

Carlos and the rest of the UP Lady Maroons were not able to attend the two-day tryouts because it coincided with the Thailand training camp that they received as incentive for their victory in last year’s PSL Collegiate Grand Slam. But when she finally attended, she proved why she is a highly-touted talent courtesy of her block-breaking spikes and on-court leadership.

Alexis Ciarra Miner

She might not be as known as the other Under-23 aspirants. But the UAAP Season 80 girls volleyball 2nd Best Middle Blocker turned some heads with her forceful quick attacks and cat-like reactions at the net. The learnings she will get if ever selected for the training pool will help her become a dominant force in the middle.

Angel Anne Canino

Under-23? How about Under 16. The reigning UAAP girl’s volleyball Most Valuable Player may still have years left in De La Salle Zobel. But seeing her complete sets from the likes of Angel Cayuna and Jia Morado shows that she is ready for the big stage. Her physical attributes makes her seemingly built for the sport and her volleyball DNA comes from her parents who both played the sport and his brother who is part of the Ateneo Blue Spikers’ senior men’s team.

Alleiah Malaluan

Just like her De La Salle Zobel partner, 16-year-old Alleiah Malaluan is worthy of Under-23 training pool consideration. Aside from a ferocious attacker, her service game is strong that she managed to score four consecutive aces during the tryouts with the likes of Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado, and Kalei Mau receiving from the other end. As she becomes a strong candidate to play for country, she has confirmed that she will stay in De La Salle for college even if she has two years of girls volleyball eligibility left.

Lycha Ebon

She dazzled in the tryout at the Letran Gym just like how she is doing wonders for the FEU Lady Tamaraws in UAAP Season 81. Ebon is a skilled attacker who has the ability to find the opponent’s weak spot on defense. It also pays that she is left-handed because that can fool blockers. Having her and Carlos makes the training pool deep at opposite spiker.

Kath Arado

The 20-year-old libero for the UE Lady Warriors would be the perfect heir apparent for either Dawn Macandili or Denden Lazaro. She’s the best in the UAAP as of present and her ability to read attacks was on full display during the scrimmages. She’s a stabilizing presence on defense that can save some points for Team Philippines.

