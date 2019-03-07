Who impressed during the Women’s Senior National Team tryouts?

With the announcement of the Philippine women’s national team training pool just days away, we reminisce on those who excelled during the two-day tryouts last January at the Arellano University School of Law Gymnasium.

She arrived late during the first day of tryouts. But she put everyone on notice once she participated in the scrimmages. Her booming spikers, coupled with her competitive drive, will be her assets if she will be selected.

This doesn’t mean that Dawn Macandili and Denden Lazaro did not have a good showing. However, the UE Lady Warrior is just on a different level while fielding the attacks of the best players in the country.

There were a lot of setters who attended but Morado is still the best among the bunch. Even if she was grouped with other attackers who she has played for the first time, she was able to distribute the ball efficiently.

The fleet-footed middle blocker is still at it. The former De La Salle Lady Spiker was able to convert a number of her running spikes and impose her will on net defense. Her on-court leadership will be vital if they will be breaking in three or four players from the Under-23 talents.

The economy of moves does can fool you. But before you know it, this left-handed wonder has regularly broken through defensive walls. Her efficiency and experience will be valuable assets for her inclusion.

She still is one of the best scorers in the country. Leaving her out of the training pool would be a travesty. She just finds ways to score regardless of defense. Having her and Mau as outside hitters would be a promising duo.

The training pool for the Philippine women’s national team will be revealed on Friday, March 8.