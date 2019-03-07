Who excelled during the Men’s National Team training pool tryouts?

With the Men’s National Team pool announcement scheduled this Friday, March 8, fans are awaiting who among the attendees of the tryouts held last February 9 and 10 at the University of the East Gymnasium will be named to the pool that will be coached by National University Bulldogs mentor Dante Alinsunurin. Here’s who impressed during those two days.

National Team Veterans

The two-time national team member is a possible addition due to his leadership qualities, international team experience, and volleyball scoring ability. The team captain of the men’s team that played in the 2017 SEA Games in Malaysia is also a good floor defender for he was used by then-head coach Sammy Acaylar as a libero during in the training leading up to that competition.

Ish Polvorosa

The playmaking ability of this one-time SEA Games team member can help activate whichever hitters will be included. The five-time UAAP Best Setter can deliver the balls to those power hitters while catching the players off-guard as well with his 1-2 plays. His court savvy and grace under pressure will be a big plus for the National Team training pool if ever he will be chosen.

Bryan Bagunas

With his great play during the previous SEA Games and last year’s ASEAN University Games, the Bazooka is ready to fire away from in more international matches. Knowledge of Alinsunurin’s system makes his inclusion logical. With his powerful spikes, long wing-span and court smarts, the one-time UAAP Finals MVP can be a perfect complement to either De Guzman or Marck Espejo. That Bagunas and Espejo connection could torment our Southeast Asian counterparts if it becomes real.

UAAP and NCAA Stars

Joshua Umandal

The current UST standout can be a great addition to the Under-23 pool and it shows in his performance in the current UAAP Season. He should be included given his ability to score at will anywhere on the court and his heads-up defense. He will even learn a lot from veterans like Bagunas, De Guzman, and Espejo and bring those lessons in the coming years for Santo Tomas.

JP Bugaoan

The one-time UAAP Best Blocker’s time to be part of the national team should be now. Originally part of the training pool during the 2017 SEA Games, his long wing span, impeccable net defense and court smarts is an upside for the 20-year-old. He’s a major reason why the FEU Tamaraws are currently undefeated in the UAAP Season 81 men’s volleyball wars. If he does get in, that wall upfront with Bagunas can be impenetrable.

Noel Kampton

The former RP Youth member may be the youngest player to be added to the pool. But what he lacks in age, he makes up for enviable physical abilities. That vertical leap of his alone enables him to complete kills that are impossible to block. As such, the 18-year-old open spiker has tremendous upside and just imagine what international experience can do to his game.