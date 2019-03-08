What? No Under-23 for Men’s Volleyball?

Reliable sources reveal that there will be no Under-23 pool for the Philippine men’s national team.

Really? This is after close to 90 athletes attended the two-day tryouts at the University of East Gymnasium last February 9 and 10.

A turn-out like that wouldn’t make it hard to come up with a 20-man pool that would have served as a farm team for the Senior Men’s National Team. In fact, most of the attendees would even fall into the Under-23 class.

In contrast, the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Incorporated have formed a 21-woman Under-23 pool even though plans for the team that will be formed are still unclear.

This is not a shot at women’s volleyball. Rather, this is a case for continuity for the men’s volleyball program. The Senior men’s team is loaded with talent. But it’s never too early to groom players that will eventually replace them.

Several factors come into play here. One, there is a scarcity of tournaments for the men’s teams to participate in. The Asian Volleyball Confederation have slated the Senior Men’s Club Volleyball Championship and the Senior Men’s Championship this year. Those tournaments could be a good measuring stick on how good our men’s side is and to gauge possible rooms for improvement.

But the non-participation in AVC tournaments robbed our players of that opportunity. They could have been good tune-ups for the Southeast Asian Games later this year.

Two, perhaps there is no clear-cut plan for men’s volleyball. It has been in the sidelines for so long even though there’s a chance of achieving great things. Even Team Pilipinas-NU’s gold medal finish in last year’s ASEAN University Games did not create much ripple.

Have we not learned anything from the last Asian Games? The disciplines that we did not pay much attention to like golf, weightlifting, and skateboarding are the ones that brought us glory.

Men’s volleyball could be something special for our country but why stop with one team? Both the Seniors and the U-23 teams can be developed under the same system so that the program can run smoothly if ever some of the senior players must be replaced due to injury or unavailability.

But for this to happens, fans should care a lot about its development. If interest for men’s volleyball increases, the national sports authority for volleyball will pay attention. Sadly, it does not generate much interest and therefore, the powers-that-be don’t see the need to support it.

We hope that time will come when men’s volleyball will be placed in the same regard as the women’s side. Otherwise, they will continue to be first-rate athletes being given second-rate treatment.