What’s in store for 2019?

Philippine volleyball fans will be in for a year-long treat. As the ball dropped to welcome 2019, more balls will be spiked, blocked, or dug by our players both locally and internationally. Even if we are just on the first day of the new calendar, there’s no denying that annum will be an ace for the sport.

Local competitions to look out for

Two days from now, NCAA Season 94 volleyball action will resume and it will continue until at most February 8 for Game 3 of the Finals. A week after, the men’s and women’s volleyball tournament for UAAP Season 81 will commence and will go on until champions are crowned in May. The first five months of the year alone are stacked with intense competition from the best collegiate players in the land. We haven’t even mentioned the semi-pro leagues yet.

PSL Grand Prix is slated to start a day after the schedule Game 3 of the NCAA Finals and will end by April. The All Filipino Conference is pencilled in from June to August while the Invitationals follow suit from early October to mid-November. Meanwhile, the PVL season will start after UAAP Season 81. While we have plotted competitions until the end of the year already, this is just part of the equation as beach volleyball has not been factored in.

Beach Volleyball Republic will bring the competition to various areas in the country and help train future spike masters on sand. PSL will also have its Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup by May 23-26 aside from another possible tournament in December. The Philippine Sports Commission is also considering a beach volleyball tournament which aims to raise awareness for environmental conservation and protection.

Finally, up-and-coming players will test their mettle in various regional and grassroots competitions. Aside from the Palarong Pambansa in Davao, there’s the PSC’s Batang Pinoy, the Akari National High School Volleyball Championships, the Toby’s Juniors Volleyball League, and the Rebisco Volleyball League. Then again, we haven’t mentioned the international competitions yet.

Laban Pilipinas

The Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship will be held from April 20-28 in China. It is possible that a champion semi-pro team plus reinforcements will compete for our country. By July 13-21, the younger talents take center stage in Vietnam for the Asian Women’s Under-23 Volleyball Championship. The Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship is also booked from August 31 to September 8 in Korea.

But all eyes will be on the Southeast Asian Games in Manila from November 30 to December 10. Teams representing the Philippines are gunning for a medal finish as the cheers of a hometown crowd motivate them to achieve glory. While the squad’s competition is still listed in water, the local tournaments will give us a clear picture on who should don the National Team’s colors. Games will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With domestic and foreign volleyball competitions lined up for every month, 2019 is indeed a happy new year.