Will the Lady Tamaraws pull off a victory over the Lady Warriors sans Lycha Ebon?

Every game counts for the FEU Lady Tamaraws. They still have a legitimate shot at the number two spot if they can edge the De La Salle University Lady Spikers, the UST Golden Tigresses, and the UP Lady Maroons.

Thus, they can’t afford to slip up against the UE Lady Warriors. But while they are favored in this UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball second round match-up, they are coming into the game with a major handicap.

FEU edges UE in five

In their first round encounter, the Lady Tamaraws had to pull off a five-set victory against the feisty Lady Warriors. Mary Anne Mendrez had 21 points in that game for UE while Judith Abil and Seth Rodriguez contributed ten apiece. On the other hand, Ebon paced FEU with 21 points while Celine Domingo had an impressive all-around performance of nine attacks, six blocks, and two aces.

Lady Warriors defeat Lady Bulldogs

The wards of Coach Karl Dimaculangan scored their second victory in the tournament against a young but talented NU Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Warriors had a 10-3 edge in service aces while Coach Norman Miguel’s unit committed 39 unforced errors. Once again, Mendrez was the star of the show with 19 points while Abil and Rodriguez had 13 and 12, respectively. A victory over FEU will give them their first win streak of the season.

Lady Tamaraws edge Lady Falcons

Coach George Pascua’s troops also started the second round with a five-set triumph over the reeling Adamson Lady Falcons. FEU had to pull off the victory from a 13-13 tie after Adamson rallied from a 10-5 deficit to tie the score. Ebon one again led the Lady Tamaraws with 19 points while Heather Guino-o tallied 14. Meanwhile, four players scored in double-digits for Adamson: Eli Soyud with 17, Chiara Permentilla and Joy Dacoron with 15 each, and Bernadette Flora with 11.

Injury report

Lycha Ebon will not play against UE due to the injury she suffered during the Adamson game. The FEU Athletics Department issued a statement through the university’s website that “ An accurate diagnosis will be obtained after swelling around the affected area subsides.” Meanwhile, middle blocker Jeanette Villareal will suit up against the Lady Warriors after a minor ankle injury in the same game.

There are no known major injuries on the Lady Falcons’ side.

What are the keys to victory for both teams?

Aside from minimizing errors, setter Laizah Bendong must be pin-point in delivering the ball to the UE hitters. Likewise, Rodriguez and Baliton should be more involved in the offense to relieve some pressure of Abil and Mendrez. UE must also challenge FEU’s first ball reception with a strong service game to Guino-o, Buding Duremdes or Jerrili Malabanan.

For FEU, they would have to compensate for the 14.3 points per game that Ebon delivers. Guino-o, Malabanan, and Ivana Agudo must step up to fill Ebon’s void. They should also maintain their good service reception game to give Kyle Negrito the edge in dealing with UE’s blockers in Rodriguez and Roselle Baliton. Finally, they cannot be complacent whenever they have a sizeable advantage. Instead, they should not relax and keep the pressure going until they win the set.

Where will the game be played and how to get there?

The match will be played at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Those who will ride the MRT will have to alight at Taft Station and ride jeepneys going to MOA. Those who are nearby the LRT Line 1 should alight at EDSA Station and ride the same jeepneys going to MOA. You can ride a buses going to Mall of Asia from EDSA but you would have to leave early to deal with Saturday traffic. Those who will be driving can travel through EDSA or find alternative routes such as Roxas Boulevard.

What time is the game and where can I watch?

Broadcast for the FEU Lady Tamaraws-UE Lady Warriors game will start at March 30 (Saturday) at 2 pm. Those who would like to watch the game at the venue itself can purchase tickets via the SM Tickets website or at ticket booth at any SM Cinema. Tickets could be sold at MOA Arena itself but availability might be limited given that it’s a weekend game.

If you can’t make it to the venue, you can still catch the game via ABS-CBN Sports and Action, S & A HD, Liga, Liga HD, and the iWant Sports app.